Who Is Sanjeev? SUV Driver Smashes E-Rickshaw In Janakpuri, Kills 6-Year-Old Preshelle Prince, Grandma Says 'Kid Was Bleeding On Road, No One Came To Help'

A routine school commute turned fatal when six-year-old Preshelle Prince died after an e-rickshaw collision in Janakpuri. Her grandmother Mercy Xavier, was injured in the crash, which police say involved a speeding car that overturned the vehicle. Police identified the accused driver as Sanjeev and arrested him.

6-year-old dies after e-rickshaw crash in Delhi’s Janakpuri; grandmother injured, accused driver Sanjeev arrested. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 20, 2026 10:32:25 IST

A six-year-old girl, Preshelle Prince, died and her grandmother sustained injuries after the e-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a car and overturned in Janakpuri, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred 14 days after a separate fatal crash in Dwarka, where a speeding SUV had run over a 23-year-old biker.

Preshelle Prince’s Morning School Commute Turns Tragic

Preshelle Prince’s grandmother, Mercy Xavier (57), told agencies that they had just begun their routine journey to the girl’s school when the crash occurred. According to her, a speeding car rammed into the e-rickshaw with tremendous force, causing it to overturn and throwing her onto the road.

Also Read: Bengaluru Shocker: Woman’s Throat Slit In Bengaluru Home as Specially Abled Husband Lies Unaware Beside Her, Victim Found Lying In Pool Of Blood

You Might Be Interested In

She told agencies that she regained consciousness to find herself injured and her granddaughter lying beside her, bleeding heavily.

Xavier alleged that she pleaded with a driver present at the scene to help take the girl to hospital, but the person left without assisting.

“I begged a car driver, who was standing there watching us, to help and take the child to the hospital. Instead of helping, he ran away. I don’t remember if it was the same car which hit us,” she told agencies.

What Police Said About The Killing Of Preshelle Prince

Police said a PCR call regarding an accident involving a minor girl was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital on the morning of February 17.

The girl and her grandmother, residents of Lajwanti Garden, were initially taken there and later shifted to another hospital in Dwarka. The child succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

During enquiry, Xavier informed police that around 7:40 am she had been travelling in the e-rickshaw with her granddaughter when, near the Janakpuri Fire Station, the vehicle collided with a car and overturned, resulting in serious injuries.

Officials said Xavier remains under treatment and is currently stable.

Who Is The Accused Driver? 

Based on preliminary findings, a case has been registered at the Janakpuri police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving causing death. The vehicle involved in the crash has been seized.

Police identified the accused driver as Sanjeev, who was apprehended on Wednesday.

“The accused driver has been identified as Sanjeev. He was apprehended on Wednesday. Statements of witnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage from cameras installed near the fire station and surrounding areas is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events,” an officer told agencies.

Also Read: Who Is Khusnuma Ansari Alias Neha? Beauty Parlour Owner Turned ‘Madam Zeher’ Arrested in Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Drug Racket, Third ‘Lady Don’ Held in Delhi

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 10:21 AM IST
