Who Is Sanjeev? SUV Driver Smashes E-Rickshaw In Janakpuri, Kills 6-Year-Old Preshelle Prince, Grandma Says ‘Kid Was Bleeding On Road, No One Came To Help’

A six-year-old girl, Preshelle Prince, died and her grandmother sustained injuries after the e-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a car and overturned in Janakpuri, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred 14 days after a separate fatal crash in Dwarka, where a speeding SUV had run over a 23-year-old biker.

Preshelle Prince’s Morning School Commute Turns Tragic

Preshelle Prince’s grandmother, Mercy Xavier (57), told agencies that they had just begun their routine journey to the girl’s school when the crash occurred. According to her, a speeding car rammed into the e-rickshaw with tremendous force, causing it to overturn and throwing her onto the road.

She told agencies that she regained consciousness to find herself injured and her granddaughter lying beside her, bleeding heavily.

Xavier alleged that she pleaded with a driver present at the scene to help take the girl to hospital, but the person left without assisting.

“I begged a car driver, who was standing there watching us, to help and take the child to the hospital. Instead of helping, he ran away. I don’t remember if it was the same car which hit us,” she told agencies.

What Police Said About The Killing Of Preshelle Prince

Police said a PCR call regarding an accident involving a minor girl was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital on the morning of February 17.

The girl and her grandmother, residents of Lajwanti Garden, were initially taken there and later shifted to another hospital in Dwarka. The child succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

During enquiry, Xavier informed police that around 7:40 am she had been travelling in the e-rickshaw with her granddaughter when, near the Janakpuri Fire Station, the vehicle collided with a car and overturned, resulting in serious injuries.

Officials said Xavier remains under treatment and is currently stable.

Who Is The Accused Driver?

Based on preliminary findings, a case has been registered at the Janakpuri police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving causing death. The vehicle involved in the crash has been seized.

Police identified the accused driver as Sanjeev, who was apprehended on Wednesday.

“The accused driver has been identified as Sanjeev. He was apprehended on Wednesday. Statements of witnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage from cameras installed near the fire station and surrounding areas is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events,” an officer told agencies.

