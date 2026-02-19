LIVE TV
Who Is Khusnuma Ansari Alias Neha? Beauty Parlour Owner Turned ‘Madam Zeher’ Arrested in Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Drug Racket, Third ‘Lady Don’ Held in Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell’s Counter-Intelligence unit has arrested Khusnuma Ansari, also known as Neha, for allegedly operating a drug syndicate linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 19, 2026 22:50:14 IST

The Delhi Police Special Cell’s Counter-Intelligence unit has arrested Khusnuma Ansari, also known as Neha, for allegedly operating a drug syndicate linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. She is said to be the longtime partner of Bobby Kabutar, a notorious gunman and arms supplier associated with the gang, who was apprehended along with two other individuals. 

Bobby Kabutar, whose real name is Mahfooz, is believed to have acted as a key logistical conduit between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs. According to investigators, he sourced sophisticated firearms from Salim Pistol, an alleged major illegal arms dealer said to have a connection with Pakistan’s ISI. 

Third ‘Lady Don’ Arrested in Bishnoi Gang Crackdown

The weapons were allegedly deployed in multiple sensational cases, including the killing of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala, a shooting outside actress Disha Patani’s residence, the Nadir Shah murder in Delhi, and the Seelampur double homicide. 

Officials say the arrests underscore a rising trend of women playing active operational roles within the Bishnoi network. Neha is the third alleged “Lady Don” associated with the syndicate to be detained in recent months, after Deepa and Zoya Khan, the wife of gangster Hashim Baba. 

Who Is Khusnuma Ansari Alias Neha?

In public view, Neha ran a beauty parlour in Northeast Delhi. However, investigators allege the establishment served as a cover for the gang’s illicit operations, including the handling of its drug distribution network. 

Neha and Bobby are said to have been associated for nearly seven years.  At the time of their arrest near the Mahipalpur flyover, police reportedly seized a substantial quantity of narcotics, prompting officials to refer to her as “Madam Zeher.” 

Who Is Bobby Kabutar Arrested in Sidhu Moosewala Murder? 

Police sources claim that Bobby Kabutar carried out the initial reconnaissance, closely monitoring the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s movements and routes before relaying crucial information to the shooters. 

He was allegedly in regular contact with another gangster, Shahrukh, who was involved in planning the assassination. For months, Bobby is said to have evaded the Delhi Police Special Cell by using forged identities and frequently shifting locations. 

Acting on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the Special Cell eventually tracked down and arrested the group. With both Bobby and Neha now in custody, investigators are interrogating them to uncover details about the gang’s financial network and any remaining sleeper cells operating across the National Capital Region (NCR).

