Who Is Sarabjit Singh, The Masked Man Who Drove A Car Through VIP Gates Of Delhi Assembly Triggering A Major Security Scare? All You Need To Know

A masked man crashed his car through one of the boundary gates at the Delhi Assembly complex on Monday afternoon, setting off a major security scare.

Who is Sarabjit Singh?

Police later identified him as Sarabjit Singh. They picked him up hours after the incident, along with two other suspects, and found the car in Roop Nagar, a neighbourhood in North Delhi.

After breaking through the security barricades, Singh left behind a bouquet of flowers, which only made people more anxious.

The whole thing happened around 2 pm, when he drove a car with Uttar Pradesh plates straight through Gate No. 2, the VIP entrance, no less where CRPF guards usually stand watch. He wasn’t alone: he carried a bouquet and a bag, and wore marigold garlands as he made his way further inside.

Delhi Assembly Security Scare

Police tracked him down quickly. Three people are now in custody, and the car’s been recovered, according to what officers told PTI.

Right after the incident, forensic experts showed up to inspect the bouquet, just in case it hid something dangerous. The bomb squad and their dogs swept the scene too, but didn’t find any explosives.

According to a Delhi Secretariat official, Singh placed the bouquet by the office porch of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta before escaping.

The timing made things seem worse, since the Assembly had just received bomb threats during the recent budget session.

Currently, police are still digging into what happened and why.

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Masked Man Who Broke Through High-Security VVIP Gate, Threw Ink And Dropped Flower Bouquet, Arrested