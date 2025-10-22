Who Is Satish Jarkiholi? Scheduled Caste Leader From Valmiki Community Might Become Siddaramaiah’s Successor, Here’s Why!

The newcomer in the contest for the highest position in Karnataka is Satish Jarkiholi, who is believed to be a loyal party member.

Being a loyalist of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he is also a notorious baiter of longtime political opponent of the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Satish Jarkiholi Emerges as Key Player in Karnataka Power Race

Jarkiholi is now in charge of Minister of Public works department and represents Yemakanmardi in state assembly.

Being a Scheduled Caste leader belonging to the Valmiki community he is also a member of the Ahinda group – a coalition of minorities, backward classes and Dalits to gain social justice led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah among others.

This term was firstly coined by Devraj Urs, a former backward classes leader, and has since been given a good boost by Siddaramaiah.

The 63 year old belongs to a politically dominant family in the north of Karnataka in and around Belagavi. He has two brothers namely Ramesh or Balachandra.

Congress also had a leader of the town named Ramesh Jarkiholi. However, in 2018, he moved to the BJP and became a minister after the BJP assumed power taking many congress MLAs. He now works as an MLA with BJP.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s Remark Fuels Speculation Over Father’s Successor

On the one hand, the son of the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, Yathindra, caused an uproar in the political arena of the state, implying that his father is nearing the end of his political career and ought to become a sort of mentor to Satish Jarkiholi.

In case Siddaramaiah has been occupied refuting speculation that he is stepping down to pave way to Shivakumar, Yathindra announcement today is taken as a definite message to the Deputy Chief Minister that he is not coming any time soon.

