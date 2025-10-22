LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news
LIVE TV
Home > India > West Bengal: Three Arrested For Attacking Woman Doctor in Howrah, Threatening With Rape, Political Row Erupts

West Bengal: Three Arrested For Attacking Woman Doctor in Howrah, Threatening With Rape, Political Row Erupts

Three people were arrested in Uluberia, West Bengal, for allegedly assaulting and threatening to rape a woman doctor at a government hospital. The attack reignited outrage in the medical community and triggered a fierce political battle between the BJP and Trinamool Congress over women’s safety in Bengal

Three people were arrested for assaulting and threatening a woman doctor at Uluberia hospital in West Bengal (PHOTO: PEXELS)
Three people were arrested for assaulting and threatening a woman doctor at Uluberia hospital in West Bengal (PHOTO: PEXELS)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 22, 2025 16:43:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Bengal: Three Arrested For Attacking Woman Doctor in Howrah, Threatening With Rape, Political Row Erupts

Police have arrested three people in Uluberia, West Bengal, after they allegedly assaulted a woman doctor at a government hospital and threatened her with rape.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Just last year, a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered, a case that’s still haunting the medical community.

Now, the latest attack has kicked off another round of political mudslinging between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

Woman Doctor Assaulted, Threatened With Rape

The attack happened on Monday at Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital in Howrah district. The accused, relatives of a patient, got into a heated argument with the doctor and then attacked her.

After the incident, she went straight to the police and filed a complaint. Officers arrested three people, including a man who works as a Home Guard.

Doctors in Bengal aren’t taking this lightly. The Joint Forum of Doctors visited the hospital and demanded better protection for medical staff. They said doctors shouldn’t have to fear for their safety while working.

Bengal Doctor Assault Case Sparks Outrage

The BJP wasted no time in blaming the Trinamool government. State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said Mamata Banerjee’s administration learned nothing from the RG Kar tragedy.

He accused Trinamool of fostering a culture where “perverted Home Guards and civic volunteers” act with impunity, believing the government is on their side. He also pointed out the lack of CCTV cameras and called the situation deeply troubling.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar echoed the criticism, saying women in Bengal are “terrifyingly unsafe” under Mamata Banerjee’s rule. He slammed the Chief Minister for making big promises after last year’s crime, only for the same problems to return. Majumdar also said the doctor was left completely vulnerable, no security was around when the attack happened, and now she’s traumatized and living in fear.

He didn’t hold back, blaming Mamata Banerjee and her “incompetent, exposed police administration” for the ongoing violence against women in the state.

Trinamool spokesperson Arun Chakraborty called the attack “condemnable and unfortunate,” but pointed out that police acted quickly and arrested the accused. He also shot back at the BJP, asking why Suvendu Adhikari stayed silent when one of his own party workers was arrested for rape in Nandigram. 

ALSO READ: Man Arrested After Crashing Car Into White House, Trump Inside During Incident, Watch Video

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 4:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9latest india newstrending newswest bengal

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive | ‘Jammu & Kashmir Integral To India’, Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi Slams Pakistan At IPU Assembly In Geneva

Google Maps or Mappls? Why Indian Users Are Switching to Mappls

Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened

Big Setback For Mehul Choksi, Belgian Court Rules ‘No Obstacle’ In Sending Him Back To India

Tariffs On Indian Exports To US To Drop 15-16% Upon Trade Deal? New Report Claims…

LATEST NEWS

AI startup UnifyApps raises $50 million, taps Sprinklr founder as co-CEO

Iran says it won't return to talks as long as US makes 'unreasonable demands'

Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns

NewsX World Exclusive | ‘Every Country Has Responsibility To Help Other Countries Change’ Swedish MP Serkan Köse At IPU In Geneva

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Earns Almost a Whopping $100 Million in FY25 – What’s his Net Worth

Donald Trump Fumes After Being Ranked 3rd-Best US President, Vows To Outshine Washington And Lincoln

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

West Bengal: Three Arrested For Attacking Woman Doctor in Howrah, Threatening With Rape, Political Row Erupts

UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT RUSSIAN AMMUNITION PLANT AND OIL REFINERY OVERNIGHT

Disturbing Scenes from Delhi to Bihar Train As Men Pull Female Passengers’ Hair Amid Heavy Rush

West Bengal: Three Arrested For Attacking Woman Doctor in Howrah, Threatening With Rape, Political Row Erupts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Bengal: Three Arrested For Attacking Woman Doctor in Howrah, Threatening With Rape, Political Row Erupts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Bengal: Three Arrested For Attacking Woman Doctor in Howrah, Threatening With Rape, Political Row Erupts
West Bengal: Three Arrested For Attacking Woman Doctor in Howrah, Threatening With Rape, Political Row Erupts
West Bengal: Three Arrested For Attacking Woman Doctor in Howrah, Threatening With Rape, Political Row Erupts
West Bengal: Three Arrested For Attacking Woman Doctor in Howrah, Threatening With Rape, Political Row Erupts
QUICK LINKS