West Bengal: Three Arrested For Attacking Woman Doctor in Howrah, Threatening With Rape, Political Row Erupts

Police have arrested three people in Uluberia, West Bengal, after they allegedly assaulted a woman doctor at a government hospital and threatened her with rape.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Just last year, a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered, a case that’s still haunting the medical community.

Now, the latest attack has kicked off another round of political mudslinging between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

Woman Doctor Assaulted, Threatened With Rape

The attack happened on Monday at Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital in Howrah district. The accused, relatives of a patient, got into a heated argument with the doctor and then attacked her.

After the incident, she went straight to the police and filed a complaint. Officers arrested three people, including a man who works as a Home Guard.

Doctors in Bengal aren’t taking this lightly. The Joint Forum of Doctors visited the hospital and demanded better protection for medical staff. They said doctors shouldn’t have to fear for their safety while working.

Bengal Doctor Assault Case Sparks Outrage

The BJP wasted no time in blaming the Trinamool government. State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said Mamata Banerjee’s administration learned nothing from the RG Kar tragedy.

He accused Trinamool of fostering a culture where “perverted Home Guards and civic volunteers” act with impunity, believing the government is on their side. He also pointed out the lack of CCTV cameras and called the situation deeply troubling.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar echoed the criticism, saying women in Bengal are “terrifyingly unsafe” under Mamata Banerjee’s rule. He slammed the Chief Minister for making big promises after last year’s crime, only for the same problems to return. Majumdar also said the doctor was left completely vulnerable, no security was around when the attack happened, and now she’s traumatized and living in fear.

He didn’t hold back, blaming Mamata Banerjee and her “incompetent, exposed police administration” for the ongoing violence against women in the state.

Trinamool spokesperson Arun Chakraborty called the attack “condemnable and unfortunate,” but pointed out that police acted quickly and arrested the accused. He also shot back at the BJP, asking why Suvendu Adhikari stayed silent when one of his own party workers was arrested for rape in Nandigram.

