LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate

Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate

Shrikant Pangarkar, facing trial in journalist Gauri Lankesh’s 2017 murder case, won the Jalna Municipal Corporation’s Ward 13 seat as an independent.

Shrikant Pangarkar accused in the 2017 Gauri Lankesh murder case, has won the Jalna Municipal Corporation election as an independent candidate (PHOTO: X)
Shrikant Pangarkar accused in the 2017 Gauri Lankesh murder case, has won the Jalna Municipal Corporation election as an independent candidate (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 16, 2026 17:59:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate

Shrikant Pangarkar, who’s facing trial for the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, just pulled off a surprise win in the Jalna Municipal Corporation polls.

You Might Be Interested In

He ran as an independent and grabbed the Ward 13 seat, beating BJP and other party candidates by 2,621 votes. The moment the results came in, Pangarkar and his supporters wasted no time celebrating.

Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Wins Jalna Civic Poll

This election took an interesting turn when the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena skipped the contest in Ward 13. That left independents and rival parties to battle it out, turning the race into a real free-for-all.

You Might Be Interested In

Pangarkar’s legal troubles are far from over. The murder case is still grinding its way through court. After his win, he pointed out that he hasn’t been convicted and the legal fight continues.

Videos of him celebrating with his followers spread quickly online, sparking new arguments about people facing criminal charges while holding public office.

The Jalna Municipal Corporation elections happened on January 15. 

What happened with Gauri Lankesh? 

Gauri Lankesh’s murder still casts a long shadow. She was a journalist and activist, shot dead outside her Bengaluru home on September 5, 2017. Her killing set off protests across the country and reignited fierce debates about freedom of expression and political intolerance.

Police named Pangarkar as an accused in the case. The Karnataka High Court granted him bail on September 4, 2024.

Pangarkar isn’t new to local politics. He served as a corporator for Jalna’s municipal council between 2001 and 2006, back when he was with the undivided Shiv Sena. In 2011, after being denied a party ticket, he switched to the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

Legal troubles still mount

His legal troubles don’t stop at the Lankesh case. In August 2018, Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested him after finding crude bombs and weapons in several locations.

He was charged under the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. 

Just before the November 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pangarkar briefly joined Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. But after a public backlash, Shinde quickly put Pangarkar’s membership on hold.

ALSO READ: BMC Election Results 2026: BJP Nears First Ever Mumbai Civic Poll Win, Here’s Who Is Winning In Pune, Nagpur And Nashik; Check Latest Updates Here

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 5:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bmc pollsGauri Lankeshmaharashtra electionsShrikant Pangarkar

RELATED News

BMC Election Results 2026: BJP Nears First Ever Mumbai Civic Poll Win, Here’s Who Is Winning In Pune, Nagpur And Nashik; Check Latest Updates Here

BMC Election Result: Thackeray Brothers’ Citadel Falls In Mumbai, BJP-Led Mahayuti Scripts Historic Landslide, Ends 30-Year Shiv Sena Rule

Nashik Election Result: BJP-led Mahayuti Leads In NMC Poll Counting, Check Full List Of Winners

WATCH: ‘Kerala Story Happening In UP’ – Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Muslim Friends, Video Goes Viral

BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai All Set To Get A BJP-Sena Mayor After A Long Hiatus

LATEST NEWS

80% Startups In India Are AI-Powered, Reveals IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; 2,00,000 Total Startups Registered Nationwide

‘Get out the way Babar!’: Steve Smith In Disbelief After Babar Azam Fails To Stop Boundary During BBL Match | WATCH

High-Level Discussion on the “Evolving Politics of AI Governance”

South Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol Sentenced To 5 Years For Failed Martial Law Attempt; Judge Says ‘Defendant Abused His Enormous Influence’

Celebration of grand festival of “Urja Mahotsav”, from 7th to 12th January 2026

Realme Launches Pad 3 & Buds Air8 In India: New Earbuds Priced At Rs 3,599 And Tablet At Just…

David Warner Overtakes Virat Kohli To Become Third-Highest Century Maker in T20I Cricket, He Is Now Behind These Two Iconic Players

BBL: Steve Smith Hammers Ton At A Strike Rate Of 238 Whereas Babar Azam Gets 47 At 120 | WATCH

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On Yet Another Hundred, Anmolpreet Singh Notches Up A Ton | WATCH

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release Date Buzz: Aditya Dhar Breaks Silence on Clash With Yash’s ‘Toxic’

Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate
Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate
Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate
Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate

QUICK LINKS