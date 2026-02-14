Who Is The Missing Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah In California? 22-Year-Old UC Berkeley Student Missing, Authorities Seek Public Help

Saketh Sreenivasaiah is not just another name in a university directory, he is a 22-year-old Indian student chasing big dreams thousands of miles away from home. Saketh is pursuing Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, representing the path many young Indians aspire to take, from Indian educational institutions to leading global universities.

He began his academic journey in Karnataka and later completed his BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras in 2025. His educational trajectory reflects a remarkable transition from one of India’s premier institutions to a top American university.

His story is one of late-night study sessions, ambitious goals, and the courage to move across continents in pursuit of knowledge and opportunity. Saketh’s journey embodies determination, talent, and the quiet confidence of a student ready to make his mark on the world.

Search Underway in Berkeley Hills as Indian Consulate Assists Family and Coordinates with Local Police

Sreenivasaiah has been missing since February 9. He was last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley Hills area of California. Authorities began search operations immediately after receiving the report of his disappearance, including combing nearby trails and park areas in an effort to locate him.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco expressed deep concern over his disappearance. In an official statement, the consulate confirmed that it is in regular contact with his family and is working closely with local authorities to help find him. Officials are extending full support to those affected during this challenging period.

“Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student,” the Indian embassy in San Francisco tweeted.

According to media reports, the Berkeley Police Department described him as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds (73 kg). Authorities have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward as search efforts continue.

Sreenivasaiah’s Roommates Appeal