Home > India > Who Is The Missing Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah In California? 22-Year-Old UC Berkeley Student Missing, Authorities Seek Public Help

A 22-year-old Indian student from UC Berkeley has been missing since February 9 near Lake Anza. Authorities, the Indian Consulate, friends, and family are actively coordinating search efforts.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah in California, 22-Year-Old UC Berkeley Student Missing (Pic: LinkedIn)
Saketh Sreenivasaiah in California, 22-Year-Old UC Berkeley Student Missing (Pic: LinkedIn)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 14, 2026 10:45:17 IST

Indian Student Missing in California

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian student studying at the University of California, Berkeley, has not been seen since February 9. He was last spotted in the Lake Anza area of the Berkeley Hills. His sudden disappearance has sparked concern, with loved ones and authorities actively searching for information.

Who Is Saketh Sreenivasaiah?

Saketh Sreenivasaiah is not just another name in a university directory, he is a 22-year-old Indian student chasing big dreams thousands of miles away from home. Saketh is pursuing Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, representing the path many young Indians aspire to take, from Indian educational institutions to leading global universities.

He began his academic journey in Karnataka and later completed his BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras in 2025. His educational trajectory reflects a remarkable transition from one of India’s premier institutions to a top American university.

His story is one of late-night study sessions, ambitious goals, and the courage to move across continents in pursuit of knowledge and opportunity. Saketh’s journey embodies determination, talent, and the quiet confidence of a student ready to make his mark on the world. 

Search Underway in Berkeley Hills as Indian Consulate Assists Family and Coordinates with Local Police

Sreenivasaiah has been missing since February 9. He was last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley Hills area of California. Authorities began search operations immediately after receiving the report of his disappearance, including combing nearby trails and park areas in an effort to locate him.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco expressed deep concern over his disappearance. In an official statement, the consulate confirmed that it is in regular contact with his family and is working closely with local authorities to help find him. Officials are extending full support to those affected during this challenging period.

“Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student,” the Indian embassy in San Francisco tweeted.

According to media reports, the Berkeley Police Department described him as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds (73 kg). Authorities have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward as search efforts continue.

Sreenivasaiah’s Roommates Appeal

His roommate, Baneet Singh, appealed for public help in a LinkedIn post, stating Saketh has been missing since February 9 and urging anyone with information to contact him or police immediately.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 10:45 AM IST
