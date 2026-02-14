Greater Noida Tragedy: ‘Excess Sedation’ Kills 6-Year-Old At Facility, Authorities Launch Urgent Probe

A heartbreaking incident has emerged from Greater Noida: a six-year-old boy died on Thursday after he underwent a standard MRI procedure at a private medical testing center.

The family of the deceased, who come from Dungarpur village, have made serious accusations of medical malpractice against KB Healthcare, which operates in Sector Phi-III.

The doctors wanted to conduct a preventive follow-up examination after the child experienced his first seizure two weeks earlier; however, the child lost all consciousness after the doctors used anesthesia on him.

The local authorities have closed the medical center, and they are conducting a high-level investigation to find out what caused the patient’s death.

Sedation Protocols

The main dispute in this tragic situation centers on the sedation methods that technicians used during their imaging work. The father filed a complaint against the diagnostic staff because they demanded a second sedative dose, which the family wanted to decline.

The family claims they overheard staff members expressing confusion regarding the dosage already given, which demonstrated severe breakdowns in both communication and monitoring systems.

The family claims that medical personnel left their son unattended for thirty minutes before they called for emergency assistance, which creates doubts about the facility’s ability to handle emergencies and follow safety regulations.

Investigative Inquiry

The Gautam Budh Nagar Chief Medical Officer has activated a formal investigative process because of public protests. The diagnostic center was sealed immediately after the four-member committee arrived at the scene to begin their investigation.

The police documented the incident, but the First Information Report (FIR) remains pending because the medical board must complete its clinical assessment according to Supreme Court protocols for negligence investigations.

The investigation will determine if the facility failed to provide essential life-support equipment and specialized medical staff who could handle anesthesia emergencies involving children, which local farmer unions and the family demand.

