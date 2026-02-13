Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned

Man Dies of Heart Attack During Vijay’s Rally in Salem

A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra, identified as Suraj, tragically died after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. Suraj, a resident of the Sevvaipettai area, worked in silver-related labour and is survived by his wife and child. He collapsed while attending a meeting organised for party administrators and spectators. Despite being rushed to Manima Hospital, he was declared dead. Police are investigating the incident.

This unfortunate event comes months after a stampede during a TVK rally in Karur, which claimed nearly 40 lives. In light of the tragedy, strict safety protocols were enforced at the Salem rally, including QR-coded entry passes, heavy police deployment, vehicle checks, and traffic diversions. Attendance was capped at 4,998 individuals in line with police guidelines.

Vijay Criticises Government, Urges Voters to Back TVK

During his address, Vijay criticised the MK Stalin government for allegedly denying TVK permission for political rallies while granting other parties immediate approval. He stated, “They grant permission and provide space for other parties… but for us, they won’t provide it. What kind of justice is this?” He also called on supporters to exercise their voting rights, saying, “My vote is my right. No one can buy us. Our vote is for whistle,” referring to TVK’s election symbol.

Vijay highlighted welfare initiatives announced by the DMK, including ₹5,000 for 1.31 crore beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women’s Rights Scheme, urging people to take the benefits but remain vigilant. The rally included symbolic gestures, such as presenting a ‘Sengol’ to Vijay by TVK leader KG Arunraj. With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for the first half of 2026, the party is actively mobilising support.

