LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > India > Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned

Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned

A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra, Suraj, died of a heart attack while attending Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally in Salem. The rally followed strict safety protocols after a past stampede. Vijay criticised the government and urged voters to support TVK in the upcoming elections.

Man Dies of Heart Attack During Vijay’s TVK Rally in Salem
Man Dies of Heart Attack During Vijay’s TVK Rally in Salem

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 13, 2026 16:23:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned

Man Dies of Heart Attack During Vijay’s Rally in Salem

A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra, identified as Suraj, tragically died after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. Suraj, a resident of the Sevvaipettai area, worked in silver-related labour and is survived by his wife and child. He collapsed while attending a meeting organised for party administrators and spectators. Despite being rushed to Manima Hospital, he was declared dead. Police are investigating the incident.

This unfortunate event comes months after a stampede during a TVK rally in Karur, which claimed nearly 40 lives. In light of the tragedy, strict safety protocols were enforced at the Salem rally, including QR-coded entry passes, heavy police deployment, vehicle checks, and traffic diversions. Attendance was capped at 4,998 individuals in line with police guidelines.

Vijay Criticises Government, Urges Voters to Back TVK

During his address, Vijay criticised the MK Stalin government for allegedly denying TVK permission for political rallies while granting other parties immediate approval. He stated, “They grant permission and provide space for other parties… but for us, they won’t provide it. What kind of justice is this?” He also called on supporters to exercise their voting rights, saying, “My vote is my right. No one can buy us. Our vote is for whistle,” referring to TVK’s election symbol.

You Might Be Interested In

Vijay highlighted welfare initiatives announced by the DMK, including ₹5,000 for 1.31 crore beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women’s Rights Scheme, urging people to take the benefits but remain vigilant. The rally included symbolic gestures, such as presenting a ‘Sengol’ to Vijay by TVK leader KG Arunraj. With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for the first half of 2026, the party is actively mobilising support.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 4:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: tamilaga-vettri-kazhagamTVK RallyVijay

RELATED News

Is Actor Vijay A Big Factor In Tamil Nadu Polls: TVK Chief Takes On DMK As Poll Pundits Say, “Stalin Should Be Scared”

How Tarique Rahman’s Victory Will Affect India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Playbook? ‘Bangladesh First’ Era, Trade, Water Treaties, and Regional Power Shifts Explained

Tej Pratap’s Secret Child? Anushka Yadav’s Brother Confirms Baby’s Birth Amid Huge Buzz, Refuses To Confirm Father’s Name

Who Is Gaurav Singh? Class 12 Student Who Was Driving With His Girlfriend During Lucknow Hit-And-Run That Killed 6-Year-Old Child

T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money

LATEST NEWS

IGNOU BEd 2026 Registration: Eligibility, Dates And Direct Apply Link Here

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned

Brock Lesnar WWE Return Rumours Heat Up Ahead of Monday Night RAW in Atlanta

Happy Valentine’s Day 2026: Heartfelt Wishes, Romantic Messages, Sweet Greetings And Quotes To Melt Your Loved One’s Heart

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, NASA Launch Crew-12 To ISS For Valentine’s Day Docking After Crew-11’s Early Return To Earth-Check Mission And Astronaut Details

Bhopal Horror: Minor Girl Raped In Four Different Moving Cars, Accused Filmed The Act, Blackmailed Her Into Silence

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2026: Notification For Over 40,000 Vacancies

‘Look At My Biceps, Look At Yours’: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Banter With Kevin Pietersen Goes Viral on Social Media | WATCH Video

NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged

Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned
Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned
Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned
Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned

QUICK LINKS