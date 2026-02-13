T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money

First, this historic announcement brought happiness to the people of Tamil Nadu because Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared a substantial financial program that will benefit all women in the state.

The state government achieved its objective on Friday, February 13, 2026, through direct bank transfer when it sent ₹5000 to 1.31 crore women’s accounts under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

The government makes this payment because it intends to protect welfare benefits from election-related interruptions, according to its “Dravidian Model” governance approach.

The Chief Minister granted this “surprise bonanza” to women in the state who will receive a significant financial benefit that they can use during the upcoming summer season.

Advance Disbursement and Summer Special Package

The unprecedented payout consists of two different financial elements, which provide complete financial assistance to female heads of households.

The total amount of ₹5,000 includes an advance payment of ₹3,000, which covers the monthly installments for February, March, and April 2026. The administration took this action to prevent any operational difficulties that might occur because of the Model Code of Conduct during the upcoming assembly elections.

The Chief Minister approved a special summer aid payment of ₹2,000 to assist residents with their increased living and medical costs during the hottest time of year.

The dual-action credit system allows beneficiaries to maintain their financial independence despite the temporary suspension of their regular payment schedule.

Status Check and Verification Protocol

The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency provides official channels that allow beneficiaries to verify their fund receipt. Residents need to access the official Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) portal or the e-District status page to perform their status check.

Women need to enter their Smart Ration Card number and complete identity verification through an OTP sent to their registered mobile number to access their payment history.

The government has established local e-Sevai centers and ration shops to help people without internet access confirm their transaction status. The “Mudhalvarin Mugavari” helpline provides a fast way to resolve complaints for people whose eligible amount has not yet been credited.

