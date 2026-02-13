T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
Home > India > T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money

T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin has credited ₹5,000 to 1.31 crore women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. The payout includes ₹3,000 advance for Feb–Apr and ₹2,000 summer aid. Women can check status via KMUT portal, e-District, or local e-Sevai centers.

TN CM Stalin Credits ₹5,000 to 1.31 Crore Women Under Kalaignar Scheme
TN CM Stalin Credits ₹5,000 to 1.31 Crore Women Under Kalaignar Scheme

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 13, 2026 12:53:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money

First, this historic announcement brought happiness to the people of Tamil Nadu because Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared a substantial financial program that will benefit all women in the state. 

The state government achieved its objective on Friday, February 13, 2026, through direct bank transfer when it sent ₹5000 to 1.31 crore women’s accounts under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

The government makes this payment because it intends to protect welfare benefits from election-related interruptions, according to its “Dravidian Model” governance approach.

You Might Be Interested In

The Chief Minister granted this “surprise bonanza” to women in the state who will receive a significant financial benefit that they can use during the upcoming summer season.

Advance Disbursement and Summer Special Package

The unprecedented payout consists of two different financial elements, which provide complete financial assistance to female heads of households.

The total amount of ₹5,000 includes an advance payment of ₹3,000, which covers the monthly installments for February, March, and April 2026. The administration took this action to prevent any operational difficulties that might occur because of the Model Code of Conduct during the upcoming assembly elections.

The Chief Minister approved a special summer aid payment of ₹2,000 to assist residents with their increased living and medical costs during the hottest time of year.

The dual-action credit system allows beneficiaries to maintain their financial independence despite the temporary suspension of their regular payment schedule.

Status Check and Verification Protocol

The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency provides official channels that allow beneficiaries to verify their fund receipt. Residents need to access the official Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) portal or the e-District status page to perform their status check.

Women need to enter their Smart Ration Card number and complete identity verification through an OTP sent to their registered mobile number to access their payment history.

The government has established local e-Sevai centers and ration shops to help people without internet access confirm their transaction status. The “Mudhalvarin Mugavari” helpline provides a fast way to resolve complaints for people whose eligible amount has not yet been credited.

Also Read: Bharat Bandh Today: Why Trade Unions Are Protesting Nationwide, Who Will Join And What Are Their Key Demands | Explained

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 12:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogaitamil nadu

RELATED News

PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Big Win, Vows Support For Democratic, Progressive Bangladesh, ‘Look Forward To…’

Who Is June Malia? TMC MP Caught In ‘Animated’ Moment With Saugata Roy In Lok Sabha, Netizens Make Valentine Jokes As Video Goes Viral

Is Ekadashi Today? Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Being Observed Today, February 13, 2026; Check Fast Details And Ritual Timings

Lucknow Horror: Speeding Car Mows Down 6-Year-Old Near Hanuman Temple, Child Thrown Off Road And Dies, Driver Flees

AAIB Dismisses ‘Incorrect And Speculative’ Italian Report Claiming Pilot Intentionally Crashed Air India Flight 171 That Killed 260; Says ‘No Final Conclusions Reached’

LATEST NEWS

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Who Leads The Premium SUV Battle In India? Detailed Comparison of Features, Specs, Performance & Price

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video

Who Is Sonam Pandit? Watch The Influencer’s Video That Is Going Viral — Check Here

JEE Main Result: 14 Candidates Score 100 Percentile Twice Across Two Sessions

Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya Opens Up On ‘Army-Style Boot Camp’ Behind His Elite Fitness

Horror In Homeland: Argentina Beat India 8-0 In FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 In Rourkela

O Romeo Movie Ignites Kabir Singh Flashbacks: Has Shahid Kapoor Returned As Bollywood’s Most Explosive Lover? Here Are the Clues….

Gold And Silver Price Alert: MCX Rebounds, Check Out City-Wise Rates And Global Prices In INR – See How Prices Are Moving Today!

Tarique Rahman’s Big Win In Bangladesh: What BNP Victory Means For China-Pakistan Nexus – Relief Or Red Alert For India?

T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money
T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money
T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money
T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money

QUICK LINKS