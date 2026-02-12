LIVE TV
Home > India > Bharat Bandh Today: Why Trade Unions Are Protesting Nationwide, Who Will Join And What Are Their Key Demands | Explained

Bharat Bandh Today: A nationwide strike, or Bharat Bandh, has been called by central trade unions on Thursday, February 12. The strike will begin at midnight and continue for 24 hours, aimed at protesting labour reforms and economic policies that unions claim weaken workers’ protections.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 12, 2026 05:35:16 IST

Bharat Bandh Today: A nationwide strike, or Bharat Bandh, has been called by central trade unions on Thursday, February 12. The strike will begin at midnight and continue for 24 hours, aimed at protesting labour reforms and economic policies that unions claim weaken workers’ protections. 

Banks, public transport, government offices, and several industries may face disruptions, particularly in states like Kerala and Odisha, where union participation is high. Essential services such as hospitals and ambulance operations will remain unaffected.

Who Will Join The Bandh?

A joint platform of ten central trade unions confirmed their participation in the nationwide strike, estimating that at least 30 crore workers across India will take part. The unions had earlier organised a similar strike on January 9, 2025, to protest what they called “anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies” of the central government.

Participating Unions Include:

-Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

-All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

-Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

-Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

-All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

-Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC)

-Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

-All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

-Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

-United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of AITUC, told reporters that “not less than 30 crore workers will participate this time,” up from 25 crore during the July 9, 2025, agitation.

Why The Strike Has Been Called

The strike opposes the four labour codes that replaced 29 labour laws in 2025. Unions argue these reforms threaten job security, reduce workers’ rights, and make it easier for employers to hire and fire staff. They have also raised concerns over privatisation, stagnant wages, and inadequate social security.

Key demands include the withdrawal of the four labour codes, repeal of bills like the Draft Seed Bill, Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Act. Unions also seek restoration of MGNREGA and repeal of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act of 2025.

Farmer Support For The Bandh

Farmer groups, including Samyukt Kisan Morcha and All India Kisan Sabha, have joined the bandh in opposition to the interim India-US trade deal. They warn that importing products like dairy, soybean oil, and animal feed could harm domestic farmers. The AIKS has demanded the resignation of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, alleging that trade agreements primarily serve foreign economic interests and threaten India’s agriculture sector.

The Bharat Bandh marks one of the largest planned strikes in recent years, with widespread participation expected across multiple sectors and states.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 5:35 AM IST
