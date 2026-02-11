LIVE TV
Bengaluru Tragedy: Two Young Girls, Aged 2 And 4 Killed As School Bus Runs Over Stationary Scooter; Incident Caught On Camera

Two children were killed when a school bus knocked down the scooter they were travelling in, near the police quarters at Thanisandra in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Published: February 11, 2026 20:41:48 IST

Two children were killed when a school bus knocked down a stationary scooter they were travelling in, near the police quarters at Thanisandra in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

The victims were identified as Varsha (2) daughter of City Armed Reserve (CAR) constable Naganagowda, and Bhanu (4) niece of the police constable.

The incident occurred near the police quarters under the jurisdiction of the Hennur Traffic Police Station limits.

According to police, the constable was riding his two-wheeler to buy milk, with his daughter Varsha and his elder brother’s daughter Bhanu seated on the bike. During school pickup hours, a school bus that was taking a turn allegedly rammed into the stationary motorcycle causing the children to fall onto the roadway.

The rear wheel of the bus ran over the children, killing them on the spot. The police constable sustained minor injuries.

Can someone tell me what was the fault of the two kids to suffer such a ghastly death? Were they born with bad karma?” an IT professional shared on X.



The driver of the school bus has been taken into custody and is being questioned by Hennur Traffic Police. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The bodies of the children were shifted to Yelahanka Government Hospital for postmortem.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 8:41 PM IST
Tags: accidentbengaluruchildrenkarnatakakilledroad rage

