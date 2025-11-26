Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law, Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari, was found dead at his home in Rajkot on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. According to local media reports, the police have classified the case as a suspected suicide.

What exactly happened?

Officers from the Malviyanagar police station reached the spot soon after receiving the information and have now begun a detailed investigation into the incident.

The timing of the tragedy has drawn attention, as it occurred exactly one year after Jeet’s ex-fiancée filed a rape allegation against him in 2024. Investigators are now looking into whether the stress and pressure from the ongoing case may have had an impact on his mental well-being. Police sources said that they are examining all angles while waiting for more evidence.

Jeet was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body has been sent for a post-mortem, and officials believe that the report, along with further inquiry, will help them understand the circumstances that led to his death.

What were the allegations against him?

According to the FIR registered last year, Jeet’s former fiancée accused him of forcing her into a sexual relationship by promising marriage. She alleged that the abuse continued even after their engagement and that he later broke off the relationship abruptly. The case had been under investigation, and Jeet had been facing legal and personal challenges since then.

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India’s most respected Test cricketers, has maintained a private stance on family matters. Pujara, known for his calm temperament and strong concentration on the field, built a remarkable career after making his Test debut in 2010. He became a key figure in India’s middle order, especially after Rahul Dravid’s retirement, and earned praise for his patient and reliable batting style.

