LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

The timing of the tragedy has drawn attention, as it occurred exactly one year after Jeet Pabari's ex-fiancée filed a rape allegation against him in 2024.

Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari
Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 26, 2025 18:17:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law, Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari, was found dead at his home in Rajkot on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. According to local media reports, the police have classified the case as a suspected suicide. 

What exactly happened?

Officers from the Malviyanagar police station reached the spot soon after receiving the information and have now begun a detailed investigation into the incident.

The timing of the tragedy has drawn attention, as it occurred exactly one year after Jeet’s ex-fiancée filed a rape allegation against him in 2024. Investigators are now looking into whether the stress and pressure from the ongoing case may have had an impact on his mental well-being. Police sources said that they are examining all angles while waiting for more evidence.

Jeet was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body has been sent for a post-mortem, and officials believe that the report, along with further inquiry, will help them understand the circumstances that led to his death.

What were the allegations against him?

According to the FIR registered last year, Jeet’s former fiancée accused him of forcing her into a sexual relationship by promising marriage. She alleged that the abuse continued even after their engagement and that he later broke off the relationship abruptly. The case had been under investigation, and Jeet had been facing legal and personal challenges since then.

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India’s most respected Test cricketers, has maintained a private stance on family matters. Pujara, known for his calm temperament and strong concentration on the field, built a remarkable career after making his Test debut in 2010. He became a key figure in India’s middle order, especially after Rahul Dravid’s retirement, and earned praise for his patient and reliable batting style.

ALSO READ: Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law Jeet Pabari Commits Suicide Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Fiancee

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 6:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cheteshwar pujarahome-hero-pos-11Jeet PabariJeet Rasikbhai Pabari

RELATED News

A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

Who Is Aryan Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Cousin Gets Married To A Ladakhi Girl In Grand Saifai Wedding, Dimple Yadav Spotted Dancing Enthusiastically

Karnataka CM Row: Siddaramaiah Orders For High Command To Decide Soon; Jarkiholi Confirms Push Citing DKS’ Ambition

Assam Rifles Seize ₹13.33 Crore Meth Haul, Foiling Major Smuggling Attempt Along Indo-Myanmar Border

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law Jeet Pabari Commits Suicide Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Fiancee

LATEST NEWS

IIT Delhi opens admissions for the seventh batch of its Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning

From the Andes to the Atacama: Chile Beckons as Bollywood’s Next Cinematic Playground

Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

10 Most Inspirational Socrates Quotes To Transform Your Life

Andhra Home Guard Suspended For Performing Vulgar Dance With Woman In Front Of Minor Kids, Internet Calls It ‘Disgusting Behaviour’

‘C-Grade Porn Actor’: Imran Khan Once Got Embroiled In ‘Phone Sex’ Row With THIS Woman After An Audio Clip Got Leaked, Here’s How PTI Reacted

Why Is Tata Sierra Being Compared To Defender? Internet Can’t Digest The ‘Ladder’ Feature, Car Lovers Say “Copy Of Land Rover, Sasta Wala”

Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him
Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him
Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him
Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

QUICK LINKS