Malviyanagar police in India reported that Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari, the brother-in-law of Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, was found dead at his residence, and it seems he had comitted suicide by hanging himself. The police of the Malviyanagar station were called to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Pabari’s body is undergoing post mortem examination, and the police have started the necessary legal procedures.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law Jeet Pabari Commits Suicide Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Fiancee

The case has sparked public interest because, just a year earlier, on the 26th of November 2024, Pabari’s ex fiancee had made a complaint of sexual assault against him at the Malviya Nagar police station. The woman had accused Pabari of having physical relations with her while pretending to marry her and further claimed that their engagement was called off after the alleged rape. Pabari’s death occurred on the same date in 2025, and this sadly marked the end of a long battle in court and in life, emotionally speaking.

Following the emergency call, officers from the Malviyanagar police station, the closest station to the location, were the first to arrive and subsequently took him to a private hospital. However, the medical staff declared him dead on arrival. An autopsy has been carried out, and the police are investigating the matter to determine the cause of death. The tragic event happened exactly one year after Pabari’s ex girlfriend accused him of rape. Their claim was substantiated by Pabari’s sincere intention to marry, which was later followed by the abrupt cancellation of the engagement. It is indeed curious that the dates, legal pressures, and speculation around Pabari’s potential decision being influenced by the case all coincide nevertheless, the official autopsy and investigation reports are still pending.

