Amid Imran Khan’s Death Rumours, Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Old Record Against India Resurfaces

One of the cricket world’s greatest all around players and captains to the Pakistan national team, Imran Khan had rival India cricket team very much impressed and in some instances already defeated by him before the match had even started.

Imran Khan's Record Against India

From 1978 to 1989, he took part in 23 Test matches with the Indian side where he amassed a total of 1,091 runs with an extraordinary average of 51.95 that included three centuries and three half centuries while at the same time managed not to get out whole of the times. His top score of 135 in tests marked his batting alone as one of the most feared contenders across the cricketing eras between the two rival nations, that is India and Pakistan. Though in the batting department he had fantastic figures, it was his bowling that fired the crowd’s enthusiasm more than anything else and thus he got labeled the cricketer with the most positive influence in the India Pakistan Test series. With 7,884 deliveries bowled across 38 innings, he took 94 wickets at a remarkable average of 24.04. His best bowling in a test match was rated 8/60 in an innings, and 11/79 in a match surely marking the heights of his power over the batsmen. During the course of the rivalry, he achieved the remarkable feat of six five wicket hauls and two ten wicket match hauls, effectively wiping off the Indian batting order and winning the games for his side.

Imran Khan’s Record Against India

Even in One Day Internationals (ODIs), where he was not at his best, Imran was still easy to spot as a player. He racked up 433 runs in 25 innings during the period 1978 to 1992 with an average of 21.65, which was regarded as a decent score during the initial days of ODI cricket, however, this included only one half century. He took, moreover, 35 wickets in 29 matches against India, one of the best performances being his 6 for 14, which is still part of the very colorful history of the rivalry and still remembered. The simple fact that he possessed such skill as a double edged sword, therefore, he was not only a super reliable option in Tests but also in ODIs which earned him the title of one of the toughest ever and most reliable competitors in India vs Pakistan cricket.

