Who Was Mark Tully? Veteran Journalist And Acclaimed Chronicler Of India Passes Away At 90, Tributes Pour In For The Media Stalwart

Who Was Mark Tully? Veteran Journalist And Acclaimed Chronicler Of India Passes Away At 90, Tributes Pour In For The Media Stalwart

BBC’s legendary India correspondent Mark Tully has passed away at the age of 90 in New Delhi. Known for his calm, ground-level reporting on major events like the Emergency and Operation Blue Star, Tully spent over four decades telling India’s stories to the world.

Mark Tully passes away at 90 (Image: X)
Mark Tully passes away at 90 (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 25, 2026 17:44:35 IST

Who Was Mark Tully? Veteran Journalist And Acclaimed Chronicler Of India Passes Away At 90, Tributes Pour In For The Media Stalwart

Veteran journalist Sir Mark Tully, best known as the BBC’s long-time voice from India, passed away at the age of 90 in New Delhi. He died on Sunday at Max Hospital in Saket, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related health issues.

The news of his death was confirmed by senior journalist Satish Jacob, a close friend of Tully. “Mark passed away this afternoon at Max Hospital, Saket,” Jacob said.

Mark Tully spent most of his life telling India’s stories to the world. He worked with the BBC for over four decades and served as its Chief of Bureau in New Delhi for more than 20 years. During this time, his calm voice and clear reporting made him one of the most trusted foreign journalists in the country.

Why was Mark Tully so deeply attached to India?

Tully was born on October 24, 1935, in Calcutta. Mark Tully had a deep bond with India from an early age. Though educated in England, he chose to live in India for most of his career. He learned Hindi, travelled widely, and tried to understand India from the ground level, not just from power corridors.

He reported on some of India’s most difficult moments. These included the Emergency, Operation Blue Star, the Bhopal gas tragedy, and the Babri Masjid demolition. His reports were known for balance and sensitivity.

Apart from journalism, Tully was also a writer and broadcaster. His books, such as No Full Stops in India and India in Slow Motion, were widely read. He also hosted the BBC Radio programme Something Understood.

In recognition of his work, Tully was knighted in 2002. India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 2005.

Mark Tully will be remembered as a journalist who listened carefully, spoke softly, and respected the country he reported on.

Tributes pour in For Mark Tully

As soon as the news broke out, tributes started pouring in on social media. Prominent journalist, Vir Sanghvi wrote that, “Mourning Mark Tully, probably the greatest radio journalist of his generation who took India to the world & who gave the BBC the credibility it once had in India.
Of his many books No Full Stops in India was brilliant in predicting what India would become 
RIP.”

Another user while explaining his stature in journalism wrote that, “A towering voice in journalism and a bridge between cultures. From his decades with the BBC as India and South Asia Bureau Chief to his insightful books and broadcasts, he brought nuance, compassion and courage to reporting. Grateful for his legacy and the countless stories he shared!”

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 5:39 PM IST
Who Was Mark Tully? Veteran Journalist And Acclaimed Chronicler Of India Passes Away At 90, Tributes Pour In For The Media Stalwart

