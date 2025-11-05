Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi escalated his “vote chori” allegations on Wednesday, claiming that the Haryana Assembly elections were manipulated through fake voter entries and duplicate identities. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha displayed a photo that he said appeared 22 times across polling booths under different names, calling it proof of a “centralized operation” to rig results.

“Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma… But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model,” Gandhi said.

The image in question had the name “matheus ferrero” printed on it. A search revealed that Matheus Ferrero is a Brazilian photographer, and the same photograph appears in his professional portfolio. The model’s name, however, was not listed with the image.

Brazilian Model Voting 22 Times: Extreme Case of Identity Fraud

Furthermore, Gandhi alleged that 25 lakh invalid entries existed in Haryana’s voter rolls, out of a total of about two crore voters, amounting to 12.5% of the electorate.

“This includes 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters,” he said, adding that the Congress lost the election by only 22,000 votes.

He also cited instances of multiple votes linked to a single image, claiming, “In one instance, a single photo was used for 223 votes.”

Gandhi took a swipe at Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, stating, “Please notice the smile on his face and the ‘vyavastha’ he talks about. This was two days after the election when everyone was saying Congress was sweeping the polls.”

