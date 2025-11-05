LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi escalated his “vote chori” allegations on Wednesday, claiming that the Haryana Assembly elections were manipulated through fake voter entries and duplicate identities. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha displayed a photo that he said appeared 22 times across polling booths under different names, calling it proof of a “centralized operation” to rig results.

Who's Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi (Representational Image)
Who's Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi (Representational Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 5, 2025 15:02:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi escalated his “vote chori” allegations on Wednesday, claiming that the Haryana Assembly elections were manipulated through fake voter entries and duplicate identities. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha displayed a photo that he said appeared 22 times across polling booths under different names, calling it proof of a “centralized operation” to rig results.

“Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma… But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model,” Gandhi said.

The image in question had the name “matheus ferrero” printed on it. A search revealed that Matheus Ferrero is a Brazilian photographer, and the same photograph appears in his professional portfolio. The model’s name, however, was not listed with the image.

Furthermore, Gandhi alleged that 25 lakh invalid entries existed in Haryana’s voter rolls, out of a total of about two crore voters, amounting to 12.5% of the electorate.

“This includes 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters,” he said, adding that the Congress lost the election by only 22,000 votes.

He also cited instances of multiple votes linked to a single image, claiming, “In one instance, a single photo was used for 223 votes.”

Gandhi took a swipe at Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, stating, “Please notice the smile on his face and the ‘vyavastha’ he talks about. This was two days after the election when everyone was saying Congress was sweeping the polls.”

ALSO READ: Bihar Election 2025: How to Vote on EVM Machine, Step by Step Guide for Bihar Voters

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 2:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Brazilian Modelcongresshome-hero-pos-8Matheus Ferrerorahul gandhi

RELATED News

Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

Haryana Elections Gone Wild: 25 Lakh Fake Votes, Brazilian Model Votes 22 Times, Here Are The Claims Of Rahul Gandhi

“Congress Would Have Swept Haryana Polls”: Rahul Gandhi Shares ‘H Files’ In Latest Charge At EC, BJP Over ‘Vote Chori’

Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli: The ₹1,050 Crore King Who Made Cricket A Religion, Built A Brand Empire, and Still Keeps The World Hooked- The Kohli Effect Lives On! Virat Kohli Birthday Special

4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.

LATEST NEWS

‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?’: Mumbai CEO Turns LinkedIn Profile Into Matrimonial Site, Claims To Have Tried All Dating Apps

Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Election 2025: How To Find Your Polling Station, Booth Number & Voter Details | Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Amid Asia Cup Controversy, Hockey India To Keep Doors Open For Pakistan Handshakes

Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

Bihar Election 2025: How to Vote on EVM Machine, Step by Step Guide for Bihar Voters

8th Pay Commission Constituted: Major Salary And Pension Reforms Ahead- Check All The Details

Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: B Tech Second-Year Student Jumps from Third Floor, Dies on Spot

Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave

Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi
Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi
Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi
Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

QUICK LINKS