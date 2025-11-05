LIVE TV
Bihar Election 2025: How to Vote on EVM Machine, Step by Step Guide for Bihar Voters

Bihar Election 2025: How to Vote on EVM Machine, Step by Step Guide for Bihar Voters

With Bihar Assembly Election 2025 around the corner, voters across the state are gearing up to cast their votes and play a key role in shaping the next Bihar Government. The Bihar Assembly election will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, 2025. As the state prepares for another crucial democratic exercise, understanding how to correctly cast your vote is essential.

To vote in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, you must meet the eligibility criteria set by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 5, 2025 14:21:44 IST

Bihar Election 2025: How to Vote on EVM Machine, Step by Step Guide for Bihar Voters

With Bihar Assembly Election 2025 around the corner, voters across the state are gearing up to cast their votes and play a key role in shaping the next Bihar Government. The Bihar Assembly election will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, 2025. The results will be declared on November 14. As the state prepares for another crucial democratic exercise, understanding how to correctly cast your vote is essential. 

Who Can Vote in Bihar Election 2025?

To vote in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, you must meet the eligibility criteria set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Any individual who is a citizen of Bihar and of 18 years or older can cast a vote. Voters need a valid Voter ID or acceptable ID proof at the polling booth. 

How to Vote Using EVM Machine?

  • Enter your assigned polling station and join the queue.
  • The first polling officer will check your voter details and ID. 
  • The second officer will ink your finger and hand you a slip as proof that you have cast your vote. 
  • You give your signature or thumb impression to the third polling officer, who then marks your name off the voter list. 
  • Further, the polling officer at EVM booth will activate the machine for you to cast your vote. 
  • Locate your preferred candidate’s name and party symbol on the EVM, then press the blue button beside it. 
  • After pressing a button you will hear a beep and see a light flash, confirming your selection. 
  • Look at the VVPAT screen to see a printed slip displaying your chosen candidate and party symbol.
  • Your vote has been successfully recorded. 
  • Leave the polling booth and exit the polling station; the voting process is now complete. 

What is the Difference Between EVM and VVPAT? 

What is EVM?

An Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is a device that allows voters to cast their vote electronically. It records the vote digitally when a voter presses the button next to their chosen candidate’s name and party symbol. 

What is VVPAT? 

A Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is a machine connected to the EVM. when a vote is cast, the VVPAT prints a slip showing the candidate’s name and symbol, visible to the voter for a few seconds. 

 

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 2:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS