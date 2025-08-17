LIVE TV
Why Himachal Can't Escape Monsoon Disasters? Fresh Flash Floods Hit Mandi District

Why Himachal Can’t Escape Monsoon Disasters? Fresh Flash Floods Hit Mandi District

Flash floods triggered by cloudbursts hit Himachal’s Mandi district, blocking the Chandigarh–Manali highway and stranding hundreds. Rescue teams cleared debris overnight. With over 260 deaths this monsoon, experts warn Himachal’s terrain makes it prone to floods, landslides.

Himachal on alert as fresh flash floods hit Mandi district. (Photo: ANI)
Himachal on alert as fresh flash floods hit Mandi district. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 17, 2025 10:34:31 IST

Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh experienced a series of flash flood events during Saturday night following cloudbursts in the Panarsa, Takoli, and Nagwain regions on the Mandi–Kullu section of the Chandigarh–Manali National Highway. The unexpected burst of water has thrown connectivity in several places off track, stranding hundreds of travelers. ANI reported that ASP Mandi Sachin Hiremath has confirmed that no casualties have occurred till now.

Residences, stores, and farms in hit areas have been flooded with rubbish, and some families have been compelled to move to safer areas. Water and sewage from a drain suddenly overflowed onto the Kiratpur–Manali four-lane highway in Takoli and completely blocked it. Cars were left stuck overnight, leaving long queues until morning. Police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials worked day and night with JCB machines to clear the roads.

Massive relief and rescue efforts amid Himachal flood

Disaster administration and management officials have initiated massive relief and rescue efforts. The stranded people have been rescued to safer places, and those were advised to be alert and call in emergencies if necessary.

As per now, Himachal Pradesh is facing heavy monsoon rains, that have claimed 261 lives between June 20 and August 16, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). Among these incidents, 136 people died that are related to rain, such as flash floods, landslides, drownings, electrocution, and building collapses. 125 people also  died in some accidents on the road. A total of 472 roads were closed in the state due to landslides and heavy rain, including two national highways.

Kinnaur district was also hit by calamity when two tourists from Delhi – 27 year-old Prasheel Baghmare and 25 year-old Rashmi Ram – were killed when a shooting stone struck them while providing prayers during a trek to Lord Sri Krishna Temple at Yulla Kanda.

Why is Himachal prone to Floods and Landslides?

As we all know, Himachal Pradesh is a popular tourist destination in India that is fully covered with zig zag roads and hilly terrain areas. It has a very complex mountainous structure and that makes it highly vulnerable to landslides and floods. Heavy monsoon rains combined with slopes create water logging in soils often leading to flash floods, inundation and landslides. There were incidents in past where roads swept off. 

Extreme weather events have increased concerningly in states like Himachal Pradesh since 2018, with 148 cloudbursts, 294 flash floods and over 5,000 landslides since records began. These events have claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed much infrastructure, agriculture and homes in the state, resulting in estimate economic losses of nearly ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 crore every year.

Significant areas of concern include the Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Mandi districts and among the local communities and landowners in these districts who are in fear of the impact of the fragile mountain slopes that become increasingly unstable and vulnerable to extreme rainfall-induced disasters. The barrel is constantly full during monsoon season.

Rivers with high flow levels overflow across embankments, damaging homes, roads and irrigation structures. In most cases, floods tend to be localized, actual flooding events can still disrupt life and compromise property in an area with a landscape and ecosystems especially sensitive to water quantity and quality.

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Disaster: Death Toll Rises To 85

Why Himachal Can't Escape Monsoon Disasters? Fresh Flash Floods Hit Mandi District

