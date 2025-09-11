"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], September 10 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured the tourists stuck in Nepal that the state government is monitoring the situation and arrangements will be made to bring them back soon.

“I take the issue regarding the tourists stuck in Nepal seriously. I want to tell them to wait for a while till the situation becomes normal. We are monitoring the situation closely and will bring all of you back soon,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Thousands of Nepali youths took to the streets of Kathmandu on September 8, demanding transparency and the lifting of the social media ban. The KP Sharma Oli-led government at the time defended the ban as a means to curb the spread of fake news. However, the move was criticised by rights groups, who said it was a tool for censorship. Oli resigned from his post later.

The protesters, especially college and school-going students, highlighted broader frustrations over shrinking economic opportunities and “persistent corruption”. In a single day, at least 19 people were killed across the nation, with hundreds more injured.

The death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z in Nepal has risen to 30, the Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday evening.

The Health Ministry stated in a release that 1,033 injuries have been recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment.

Another 253 patients remain newly admitted. The Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu is currently handling the largest caseload, treating 436 people. The National Trauma Centre is caring for 161 patients, and Everest Hospital is treating 109. In all, 28 hospitals across the country are providing care to those affected, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry said emergency services have been mobilised to cope with the surge in patients and instructed hospitals to remain on high alert. (ANI)

