LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance

"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance

"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 00:05:18 IST

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], September 10 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured the tourists stuck in Nepal that the state government is monitoring the situation and arrangements will be made to bring them back soon.

“I take the issue regarding the tourists stuck in Nepal seriously. I want to tell them to wait for a while till the situation becomes normal. We are monitoring the situation closely and will bring all of you back soon,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Thousands of Nepali youths took to the streets of Kathmandu on September 8, demanding transparency and the lifting of the social media ban. The KP Sharma Oli-led government at the time defended the ban as a means to curb the spread of fake news. However, the move was criticised by rights groups, who said it was a tool for censorship. Oli resigned from his post later.

The protesters, especially college and school-going students, highlighted broader frustrations over shrinking economic opportunities and “persistent corruption”. In a single day, at least 19 people were killed across the nation, with hundreds more injured.

The death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z in Nepal has risen to 30, the Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday evening.

The Health Ministry stated in a release that 1,033 injuries have been recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment.

Another 253 patients remain newly admitted. The Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu is currently handling the largest caseload, treating 436 people. The National Trauma Centre is caring for 161 patients, and Everest Hospital is treating 109. In all, 28 hospitals across the country are providing care to those affected, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry said emergency services have been mobilised to cope with the surge in patients and instructed hospitals to remain on high alert. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: mamata banerjeeMigrant Workersnepalnepal-proteststouristswest bengal

RELATED News

Is It the Last Option? After Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid Moves To Supreme Court Against HC’s Denial Of Bail In Delhi Riots Case
No MRI Or CT Scan At IHBAS Since 2012, CM Rekha Gupta Expresses Shock
Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate 11th CPA India Region conference in Bengaluru
Chhattisgarh: Security forces neutralise one naxal in Kanker
"I hope that there is a solution…": Salman Khurshid remains optimistic on India-US trade talks

LATEST NEWS

Marco Rubio, Wang Yi hold call on bilateral, global issues
Who Is Charlie Kirk? Donald Trump Ally, Conservative Activist, Founder Of Turning Point USA, Shot At UVU Event
"Feels amazing": Vishal Jethwa on TIFF screening of 'Homebound'
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 1: Is This Subscription Justified Or A Bubble In The Market?
Michael Caine back to acting? Actor likely to reunite with Vin Diesel for 'The Last Witch Hunter' sequel
Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech
Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment
Asia Cup: "Every match is important…": Dube refuses to tag UAE clash as a "warm up" for Pakistan match
Has Trump Just Declared War On Russia? US President Issues Cryptic Warning After Drones Hit NATO Ally Poland
"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance
"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance
"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance
"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance

QUICK LINKS