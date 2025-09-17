"Will encounter bring back son who lost his life": Akhilesh Yadav questions police after Gorakhpur NEET aspirant's killing
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Will encounter bring back son who lost his life": Akhilesh Yadav questions police after Gorakhpur NEET aspirant's killing

"Will encounter bring back son who lost his life": Akhilesh Yadav questions police after Gorakhpur NEET aspirant's killing

"Will encounter bring back son who lost his life": Akhilesh Yadav questions police after Gorakhpur NEET aspirant's killing

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 17:18:07 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed anguish over the killing of 19-year-old NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta in Gorakhpur and questioned whether the police encounter of the accused served any purpose.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said, “Will the encounter bring back the son who lost his life? … Will the parents get their son back, who was killed by cattle smugglers?”

Police said they arrested the accused, identified as Rahim, after an encounter that left him injured.

Gupta was killed by cattle smugglers in Mauachapi village under Pipraich Police Station in Gorakhpur on Monday night. His death sparked violent protests, stone pelting, and a road blockade, according to officials.

Earlier, Yadav criticised the state government, saying the incident highlighted the collapse of law and order in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s constituency.

“This is not the first incident that has happened in the assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath — earlier too, a businessman had been killed by the police in Gorakhpur. Injustice is happening on a large scale in Gorakhpur and the areas around it. This raises serious questions about the law and order situation. What is the police doing?” he asked.

The SP chief urged the Uttar Pradesh government to probe cattle smuggling in Gorakhpur and demanded support for the victim’s family. “In the incident in Gorakhpur, it is being said that they were smuggling cattle. The government must look into who the people are who are involved in cattle smuggling in Gorakhpur and carrying out such heinous murders. We demand that the government provide the victim’s family with Rs 5 crores in compensation and a government job, since the youth was a medical student. The Chief Minister should know how expensive medical education is,” he said.

Yadav stressed the political significance of the issue, pointing to repeated crimes in Gorakhpur and nearby districts. “In Ghazipur, Kaushambi, and Gorakhpur, such crimes have been taking place continuously, but no major action has been taken so far. The authority of the government and the police has eroded. Gorakhpur is the Chief Minister’s home turf, and if such incidents happen there, it is indeed a matter of serious concern,” he said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: akhilesh yadavencounterGorakhpurSamajwadi PartyYogi Adityanath

RELATED News

Melodi Trends On X, Netizens Go Crazy With Creative Memes Of PM Modi And Giorgia Meloni
What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame
Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Live Kerala Lottery Result Today (17 September 2025) Check Full Winning Numbers List
Ashay Mohile Honored for Transformative Impact in Cybersecurity, AI Innovation, and Infrastructure Security Leadership
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 17 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna’s BTS From Cocktail 2 Revealed: Leave Fans Excited!
Kipyegon celebrates golden streak, Woo's smile lights up Tokyo
UP Police Exam 2025: UPPBPB Announces Dates for Computer Operator, SI and ASI posts| Direct Link Here
Exclusive: UNICEF Warns Of Escalating Child Malnutrition And Hospital Collapse In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire
Thai police fire tear gas at Cambodian protesters at a disputed border village
Chip startup Groq raises $750 million at $6.9 billion valuation
Rithm Capital to acquire REIT Paramount Group for $1.6 billion
Unexpected Ingredient Everyone’s Adding to Coffee in 2025
BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18
"Will encounter bring back son who lost his life": Akhilesh Yadav questions police after Gorakhpur NEET aspirant's killing
"Will encounter bring back son who lost his life": Akhilesh Yadav questions police after Gorakhpur NEET aspirant's killing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Will encounter bring back son who lost his life": Akhilesh Yadav questions police after Gorakhpur NEET aspirant's killing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Will encounter bring back son who lost his life": Akhilesh Yadav questions police after Gorakhpur NEET aspirant's killing
"Will encounter bring back son who lost his life": Akhilesh Yadav questions police after Gorakhpur NEET aspirant's killing
"Will encounter bring back son who lost his life": Akhilesh Yadav questions police after Gorakhpur NEET aspirant's killing
"Will encounter bring back son who lost his life": Akhilesh Yadav questions police after Gorakhpur NEET aspirant's killing

QUICK LINKS