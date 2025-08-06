Woman Ends Life After Alleged Mental Harassment By Husband, Records Selfie Video

A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana’s Karimnagar district as a young married woman allegedly took her own life after recording a selfie video in which she blamed her husband for mentally harassing her over suspicion.

The deceased has been identified as Shravya Rajanna, a native of Tadikal village in Shankarapatnam mandal of Karimnagar district. She was married to Dharmatej of Boinapalli mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district in 2020 after a love marriage. The couple was blessed with a son.

Following the birth of their child, Dharmatej left for Dubai for employment, while Shravya continued living in her native village. However, in recent times, Dharmatej allegedly began suspecting Shravya of speaking to other men and reportedly subjected her to frequent mental harassment over phone calls.

Distressed and emotionally shattered, Shravya consumed sleeping pills, leading to her death. Before taking the extreme step, she recorded a selfie video where she emotionally explained that she wasn’t speaking to anyone and was deeply hurt by the allegations made by her husband.

The video has since gone viral, leaving many viewers in tears. The deeply emotional visuals showed Shravya pleading her innocence and expressing the mental agony she was going through.

Upon learning about her death, Dharmatej rushed to Tadikal from Dubai and broke down beside his wife’s body. Women present at the spot tried to restrain him, as emotions ran high.

Based on a complaint lodged by Shravya’s brother, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Authorities are examining the video as part of the evidence in the ongoing probe.

