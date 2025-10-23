LIVE TV
Home > India > Woman Gang-Raped and Robbed By Three Men Inside Her Home In Bengaluru

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a woman was gang-raped and robbed by 5 men who broke into her home in the night. The police have caught 3 men out of 5. Know more.

(Image Credit: Canva)
(Image Credit: Canva)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Last updated: October 23, 2025 10:15:51 IST

Another frightening and gut-wrenching rape case unfolded in Bengaluru on Tuesday (October 22). Bengaluru Police learned about the crime after receiving a call around 12:30 a.m. from the survivor’s elder son, who informed them about the gang rape and robbery.

A woman from Kolkata, West Bengal, was brutally gang-raped and robbed by five men inside her home in Gangondanahalli. The horrifying incident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. that night.

The eyewitness-survivor’s son claims that five men barged into the home that night. The accused not only committed sexual assault but also fled away with 2 phones and 25,000 rupees from the house, the Bengaluru police added.

According to the survivor’s son, there were 5 men who came that night.  The accused not only committed sexual assault but also fled away with 2 phones and 25,000 rupees from the house, the Bengaluru police added. 

It has been said that the woman who was assaulted is from Kolkata and has been living in Bengaluru with other women, two adults, and 2 children. 

Out of 5 accused, 3 of them are caught and have been identified as Kartik, Glen, and Suoyg, and they are with the police. For the rest of the two, the police have started a joint search.  

 

Survivors Condition

As of now, the survivor is out of danger and has been stabilized. It has been checked whether or not the survivor and the accused know each other. 

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 10:14 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

