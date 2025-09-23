Woman Kidnapped, Gang-Raped And Murdered Under Moosi River Bridge: Rajendranagar Police Nab Three In Heinous Crime

In a chilling incident that has shocked the city, Rajendranagar Police arrested three men accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and murdering a 32-year-old woman. The crime occurred on September 14, 2025, under the Moosi River Bridge at Kismathpur village, Rajendranagar.

Police identified the accused as Gulam Dastagir Khan alias Rehan alias Five Star (26), Mohd. Imran alias Danram (25), and Meka Durga Reddy alias Durga alias David (33). All three have previous criminal records involving theft, assault, and other offences registered across Hyderabad and Cyberabad police stations.

According to police, the victim, who had been missing for three days, was first noticed intoxicated near Pillar No. 143, PVNR Expressway by accused Durga Reddy, a car driver. He lured her into his auto, offered beer and biryani, and allegedly assaulted her near the KLCC Function Hall at Sathmrai. Later, he abandoned her at Pillar No. 306, Aramghar X Roads.

Soon after, Dastagir Khan and Imran spotted the vulnerable woman and forced her into their rented auto. They drove her to the isolated stretch near Kismathpur Bridge, where they gang-raped her. When the victim resisted, Khan brutally assaulted her with sticks, leading to her death. The trio fled the scene, leaving her body concealed in nearby bushes.

During the investigation, police seized two autos and four mobile phones used in the crime. The accused were booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of sexual assault, murder, and kidnapping.

Rajendranagar DCP Ch. Srinivas, IPS, commended the swift and coordinated efforts of the Special Operations Team (SOT) Rajendranagar and the local police, who tracked down the culprits within days.

Authorities assured that the case would be pursued rigorously to ensure maximum punishment for the offenders.

The brutal nature of the crime has sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for stronger measures to safeguard women in public spaces.

