Home > India > 'Your 56-Inch Chhati'? Mahua Moitra Slams MEA For Adhering Taliban Minister's Call To Exclude Women Journalists In The Press Meet

‘Your 56-Inch Chhati’? Mahua Moitra Slams MEA For Adhering Taliban Minister’s Call To Exclude Women Journalists In The Press Meet

Mahua Moitra criticised the Ministry of External Affairs after the Taliban’s Acting Foreign Minister held a press conference in Delhi where women journalists were barred. She accused the Indian government of “engaging with the Taliban on their terms” and dishonouring Indian women.

Published: October 11, 2025 22:41:48 IST

‘Your 56-Inch Chhati’? Mahua Moitra Slams MEA For Adhering Taliban Minister’s Call To Exclude Women Journalists In The Press Meet

Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament from the All India Trinamool Congress, released a video on X expressing anger over the Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to New Delhi. She said the Taliban minister held a press conference that barred women journalists. “Following yesterday’s shameful incident in New Delhi where women journalists were not allowed, the Ministry of External Affairs said it had nothing to do with it,” Moitra stated in her video, adding that the government’s denial “raises several serious questions.”

MP Questions Absence of Women in Official Hyderabad House Meeting

Moitra said that a meeting took place at Hyderabad House between External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and the Afghan delegation before the press event. She claimed that not a single woman official was part of the Indian delegation. “There was not one woman present in the room,” she said, calling it an example of gender exclusion. Moitra added that only PTI and ANI were allowed to cover the event, and no woman journalists were present. She accused the government of setting a “disturbing precedent” by yielding to such exclusionary terms.

Moitra Criticises MEA’s Response and Questions Awareness

Moitra questioned how the government could claim ignorance of the restriction on women journalists. “You mean to tell us that you as the Indian government didn’t know?” she asked. She alleged that the same government closely tracks opposition leaders but claimed to be unaware of the Taliban’s gender policy. Moitra further said that the Afghan minister travelled in an official convoy funded by Indian taxpayers and escorted by Delhi Police, calling it a “shameful misuse of public resources.”

Diplomatic Stand on Women’s Rights

The Trinamool MP criticised the government for allowing a foreign delegation to impose discriminatory practices on Indian soil. “It is shameful that this Indian government is engaging with the Taliban on their terms,” she said. Moitra reminded viewers that India granted equal voting rights to women from the very beginning. “We had a woman Prime Minister when the United States never had one,” she added. Moitra said such diplomatic conduct “dishonours every single mother, sister, and woman of India.”

In the video, Moitra compared the treatment of Indian Muslims with the government’s response to the Taliban delegation. “Today an Indian Muslim cannot offer namaz on their roof or express love for the Prophet, but the government allows a Taliban minister to ban women from a room in India,” she said. Calling it a “Sanghi-Talibani love fest,” Moitra accused the government of “bowing to religious fundamentalism.” She said such incidents go against India’s values of equality and dignity.

Adhering Their Terms In Our Soil!

Moitra concluded her video by urging the government to engage with neighbouring countries on India’s terms. “We have no problem with you engaging with our neighbours, but do it on our terms,” she said. She reminded the government that India’s cultural legacy celebrates women as symbols of power, citing “Matri Shakti” and deities like Durga and Kali. Moitra said the incident reflected a diplomatic failure and demanded that the MEA take responsibility for what she called “a national disgrace.”

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 10:41 PM IST
‘Your 56-Inch Chhati’? Mahua Moitra Slams MEA For Adhering Taliban Minister’s Call To Exclude Women Journalists In The Press Meet

‘Your 56-Inch Chhati’? Mahua Moitra Slams MEA For Adhering Taliban Minister’s Call To Exclude Women Journalists In The Press Meet
‘Your 56-Inch Chhati’? Mahua Moitra Slams MEA For Adhering Taliban Minister’s Call To Exclude Women Journalists In The Press Meet
‘Your 56-Inch Chhati’? Mahua Moitra Slams MEA For Adhering Taliban Minister’s Call To Exclude Women Journalists In The Press Meet
‘Your 56-Inch Chhati’? Mahua Moitra Slams MEA For Adhering Taliban Minister’s Call To Exclude Women Journalists In The Press Meet

QUICK LINKS