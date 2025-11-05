LIVE TV
YSRCP Accuses Coalition Government Of Apathy, Demands Accountability For Farmers' Crisis

YSRCP Accuses Coalition Government Of Apathy, Demands Accountability For Farmers’ Crisis

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a sharp attack on the ruling coalition government, accusing it of “complete indifference” towards farmers and failure in crisis management. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Botsa Satyanarayana said the government’s inefficiency has put farmers and various sections of society in severe distress, especially those affected by the recent cyclone.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: November 5, 2025 16:43:32 IST

YSRCP Accuses Coalition Government Of Apathy, Demands Accountability For Farmers’ Crisis

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a sharp attack on the ruling coalition government, accusing it of “complete indifference” towards farmers and failure in crisis management. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Botsa Satyanarayana said the government’s inefficiency has put farmers and various sections of society in severe distress, especially those affected by the recent cyclone.

Botsa charged that the enumeration process for crop damage was carried out in a “careless and unscientific manner,” leaving thousands of farmers without proper relief.
“The government has utterly failed to support cyclone-affected farmers. The questions raised by our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are valid. Instead of addressing farmers’ grievances, Chandrababu Naidu has neglected crop insurance payments and input subsidies,” Botsa said.

He also condemned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks on the Kasibugga stampede, calling them “highly insensitive and irresponsible.” “How can a leader say the temple is private property when innocent people lost their lives? Such comments reflect a lack of humanity and his government’s inability to learn from past tragedies like the Tirupati and Simhachalam incidents,” Botsa remarked.

The YSRCP leader alleged that when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited affected farmers to extend solidarity, the ruling party and its affiliated media outlets resorted to “false propaganda” instead of addressing the core issue of farmer welfare.

Furthermore he added, “The government has failed to protect farmers’ interests at every step. Instead of taking corrective action, Chandrababu and his media houses are spreading misinformation. This clearly shows the government’s insensitivity.”

Botsa reiterated that the coalition government must be held accountable for failing to disburse crop insurance, ensure timely relief, and handle public tragedies responsibly. He urged the administration to immediately assist affected families and farmers, while demanding Naidu refrain from “trivializing tragic incidents.”

“The suffering of people should not be dismissed. Governance means responsibility, compassion, and timely action all of which are missing today,” Botsa said.

READ MORE: ‘Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,’ Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 4:42 PM IST
YSRCP Accuses Coalition Government Of Apathy, Demands Accountability For Farmers’ Crisis

QUICK LINKS