From Farah Khan To Archana Puran Singh, Why Is The Bollywood Brigade Marching Towards YouTube? Decoding The Reason Behind The Big Migration

Gone are the days when fans could only catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrities on television or the big screen. With the rise of YouTube, many stars have created their own space on the platform, offering a more personal peek into their lives.

From Farah Khan to Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and Dipika Kakar, several celebrities now regularly connect with fans through vlogs and exclusive content. But what’s driving this shift towards YouTube? Let’s take a closer look.

Why are celebrities turning to YouTube?

A major factor behind this transition is the earning potential the platform offers. While exact figures remain undisclosed, in a recent podcast, Ranveer Allahbadia mentioned to Farah Khan that she could be the highest-earning YouTuber in India.

Farah herself once shared in a vlog that her YouTube income has, at times, surpassed what she earned during certain phases of her film career. Reportedly, her digital earnings have even outpaced the Rs 300 crore success of her film Om Shanti Om. Her channel currently boasts over 2.38 million subscribers.

Actor Parmeet Sethi, who runs a channel with his wife Archana Puran Singh, highlighted another advantage—longevity of earnings. He explained that unlike films or television, where artists are paid once, YouTube content continues to generate “premium throughout life.” He even suggested that if pursued full-time, it could earn them significantly more than traditional entertainment mediums combined.

Archana Puran Singh, who has over 1.2 million subscribers, has also revealed that her annual YouTube earnings are estimated to exceed Rs 50 lakh. Similarly, Bharti Singh shared that nearly 40 percent of her total income now comes from YouTube—a substantial figure considering her ongoing work in television and live performances.

Popular celebrity YouTube channels

Farah Khan’s channel, with over 2.7 million subscribers, blends cooking content with celebrity interactions, even turning her cook Dilip into a fan favourite.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa run the popular channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s), which has amassed nearly 9 million subscribers.

Despite stepping away from television, Dipika Kakar keeps fans engaged through her vlog Dipika Ki Duniya, which has around 4 million subscribers. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, also enjoys a strong presence with 3.7 million subscribers on his own channel.

Archana Puran Singh’s AAAP Ka Parivaar channel has over 1.2 million followers, in addition to another channel under her name with a similar subscriber base.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna embarked on a new digital journey after winning Bigg Boss 19. Though his YouTube channel was briefly taken down shortly after launch, it was restored within 24 hours. Speaking about the incident, Gaurav turned emotional, saying that despite setbacks, he remained persistent—and his efforts eventually paid off.

Other television stars like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rubina Dilaik have also built successful YouTube channels, further highlighting the growing trend of celebrities embracing digital platforms.

ALSO READ: ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ X Review: Horror-Terrifying Tale That Will Make You Question Your Marriage, Netizens Say ‘Unique Storyline Creating Marital Horror’