Explosive Update In Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle, Priya Sachdev Takes Bug Action Against Rani Kapur, She Just…

SANAY KAPUR WILL CASE: Priya Sachdev Kapur, who was married to Sunjay Kapur, is locked in a messy legal fight over his massive estate.

Things got heated when Sunjay’s kids and his ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, went to the Delhi High Court. They’re accusing Priya of faking Sunjay’s will. On top of that, the battle over the RK Family Trust is getting worse.

According to ANI, Priya, who’s both a trustee and a beneficiary, sent a notice dated March 25, 2026, pushing Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, out as trustee.

What did the notice sent by Priya Sachdev Kapur say?

Here’s what the notice says: The RK Family Trust came together in 2017 as a private, permanent trust for Sunjay Kapur. While he was alive, he was its only beneficiary. After his death in June 2025, the trust’s benefits passed on to his children i.e. Azarias Suri Kapur, Samaira Kapur, and Kiaan Kapur.

The notice goes on to say there were worries about things Rani Kapur did after Sunjay died. It points to a cease-and-desist letter from January 2026.

Also, it mentions that Rani Kapur has taken the fight to the Delhi High Court herself, where she’s questioning if the trust is even valid and asking the court to decide what happens to its assets.

Sunjay Kapur’s Will Dispute Escalates

In her notice, Priya says these actions violate both the trust deed and the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and also harm the interests of the beneficiaries. She’s invoked Clause 8.11 of the trust deed to remove Rani Kapur as a trustee.

She makes it clear that after March 25, 2026, Rani Kapur won’t have any authority to act for the trust or handle its assets, documents, or affairs.

If Rani tries to act on behalf of the trust past that date, those actions won’t count, and Priya’s keeping all legal options open if Rani doesn’t comply.

This all happened just days after Rani Kapur herself sent out a notice asking for Priya Kapur to be removed as a trustee.

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