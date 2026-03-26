Did Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli Cross The Line With Ananya Panday? Shocking Video Sparks Massive Backlash, Fans Come To His Rescue, ‘He Touched Her ‘With Love’

Rakesh Bedi, the veteran actor, achieved his current fame through his performance as Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise. The Bollywood event video, which went viral, shows Bedi interacting with actress Ananya Panday in a way that many online viewers found disturbing.

The clip shows the senior actor greeting Panday with a level of physical familiarity that some viewers have labeled as intrusive or “cringeworthy.” People regard Bedi as a skilled comedian, but the current public backlash shows how cultural expectations about personal distance and work conduct have tightened their standards.

Social Media Outrage and Fan Reactions

The digital space has been flooded with “hate” comments, which began after the footage started circulating and users began posting their complaints through heated threads on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli getting so much hate after this video 😨 People are hating the way he touches Ananya Panday 😳pic.twitter.com/ZRkAqwxwxV — Jeet (@JeetN25) March 26, 2026







Ananya Panday’s fans have been especially vocal about their opinion that the young actress showed her discomfort throughout the meeting. The backlash occurs because Bedi’s established presence in the industry conflicts with his actions, which people see as breaking social norms.

Critics assert that all physical gestures become excessive when they appear on camera because of seniority or because the person intends to show respect to the audience.

Clarifying the Contextual Narrative

The interaction between the actor and the industry supporters who have known him for many years faces misinterpretation according to a particular segment of the industry.

The people who attended the event reported that Bedi used his well-known “Jameel Jamali” character to perform a lighthearted interaction, which included various younger actors, such as Kiara Advani. Many industry insiders consider Bedi to be a father figure because they hear him use the expression “Bachcha hai tu mera” (You are my child) as a term of affection.

The current social media environment transforms an innocent greeting into a public dispute about consent and personal space that exists in the entertainment industry.

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