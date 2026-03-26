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Home > Entertainment News > Did Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli Cross The Line With Ananya Panday? Shocking Video Sparks Massive Backlash, Fans Come To His Rescue, ‘He Touched Her ‘With Love’

Did Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli Cross The Line With Ananya Panday? Shocking Video Sparks Massive Backlash, Fans Come To His Rescue, ‘He Touched Her ‘With Love’

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi’s viral interaction with Ananya Panday drew online criticism for being “cringeworthy” and intrusive. Fans and critics debated personal space and consent, while some insiders claim it was a lighthearted gesture. Social media outrage highlights changing cultural expectations in Bollywood.

Internet Reacts as Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli Sparks Backlash With Ananya Panday
Internet Reacts as Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli Sparks Backlash With Ananya Panday

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 26, 2026 15:34:03 IST

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Did Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli Cross The Line With Ananya Panday? Shocking Video Sparks Massive Backlash, Fans Come To His Rescue, ‘He Touched Her ‘With Love’

Rakesh Bedi, the veteran actor, achieved his current fame through his performance as Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise. The Bollywood event video, which went viral, shows Bedi interacting with actress Ananya Panday in a way that many online viewers found disturbing.

The clip shows the senior actor greeting Panday with a level of physical familiarity that some viewers have labeled as intrusive or “cringeworthy.” People regard Bedi as a skilled comedian, but the current public backlash shows how cultural expectations about personal distance and work conduct have tightened their standards.

Social Media Outrage and Fan Reactions

The digital space has been flooded with “hate” comments, which began after the footage started circulating and users began posting their complaints through heated threads on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

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Ananya Panday’s fans have been especially vocal about their opinion that the young actress showed her discomfort throughout the meeting. The backlash occurs because Bedi’s established presence in the industry conflicts with his actions, which people see as breaking social norms.

Critics assert that all physical gestures become excessive when they appear on camera because of seniority or because the person intends to show respect to the audience.

Clarifying the Contextual Narrative

The interaction between the actor and the industry supporters who have known him for many years faces misinterpretation according to a particular segment of the industry.

The people who attended the event reported that Bedi used his well-known “Jameel Jamali” character to perform a lighthearted interaction, which included various younger actors, such as Kiara Advani. Many industry insiders consider Bedi to be a father figure because they hear him use the expression “Bachcha hai tu mera” (You are my child) as a term of affection.

The current social media environment transforms an innocent greeting into a public dispute about consent and personal space that exists in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Who Is Pawan Kalyan? Ustaad Bhagat Singh Actor And Deputy CM Of Andhra Pradesh Gets Relief As HC Rejects Ban On His Acting Career

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Tags: Ananya PandayJameel JamaliRakesh Bedi

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Did Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli Cross The Line With Ananya Panday? Shocking Video Sparks Massive Backlash, Fans Come To His Rescue, ‘He Touched Her ‘With Love’

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Did Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli Cross The Line With Ananya Panday? Shocking Video Sparks Massive Backlash, Fans Come To His Rescue, ‘He Touched Her ‘With Love’

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Did Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli Cross The Line With Ananya Panday? Shocking Video Sparks Massive Backlash, Fans Come To His Rescue, ‘He Touched Her ‘With Love’
Did Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli Cross The Line With Ananya Panday? Shocking Video Sparks Massive Backlash, Fans Come To His Rescue, ‘He Touched Her ‘With Love’
Did Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli Cross The Line With Ananya Panday? Shocking Video Sparks Massive Backlash, Fans Come To His Rescue, ‘He Touched Her ‘With Love’
Did Rakesh Bedi aka Jamala Jameeli Cross The Line With Ananya Panday? Shocking Video Sparks Massive Backlash, Fans Come To His Rescue, ‘He Touched Her ‘With Love’

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