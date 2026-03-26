Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm

Revisit the narrow lanes of Varanasi as the iconic Dhanush-Aanand L. Rai duo returns to redefine passion and romance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: Sony MAX, India’s premier Hindi movie channel, proudly announces the World Television Premiere of Tere Ishk Mein, one of the most anticipated emotional spectacles of 2025. Twelve years after the cult classic Raanjhanaa redefined the landscape of romantic dramas in Indian cinema, the iconic duo of National Award‑winning actor Dhanush and master storyteller Aanand L. Rai reunite to bring audiences back to the mystical ghats and narrow lanes of Varanasi.

More than just a film, Tere Ishk Mein is being hailed as the spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa. While Raanjhanaa gave audiences the innocent persistence of Kundan, Tere Ishk Mein introduces Shankar—a darker, more volatile shadow of that unforgettable character. For millions of fans, seeing Dhanush return in a dhoti on the banks of the Ganges was a nostalgic masterstroke, capturing the essence of obsession, devotion, and the high price of love.

The film unites a powerhouse creative team that has redefined modern romantic storytelling. Dhanush delivers one of his most intense performances as Shankar, embodying restless passion, wounded pride, and the violence of love. Opposite him, Kriti Sanon offers a career‑best portrayal, grounding the film’s chaotic energy with nuance and depth. Aanand L. Rai’s vision captures the authentic pulse of small‑town India, while A. R. Rahman’s haunting score elevates the narrative with the spiritual echoes of Varanasi’s temples.

The World Television Premiere of Tere Ishk Mein reinforces Sony MAX’s promise of showcasing powerful narratives and unforgettable performances, ensuring that audiences everywhere can experience the grandeur of cinema right in their living rooms. With the channel’s massive nationwide audience, the premiere will reach millions of viewers—making this television event as momentous and far‑reaching as a big‑screen debut.

“As a director, for me the most important question before makiwith film is whether I truly have a reason to tell that story. With Tere Ishk Mein, the answer was an immediate yes. The film explores a deep, intense form of love, and in many ways, it is my most matured take on love so far. It’s a layered story, and whenever I find myself working with such emotional complexity, I instinctively turn to Dhanush. He was always my first choice for the character of Shankar because I knew this character needed an actor who could bring both vulnerability and strength to a demanding role.” Director Aanand L. Rai said.

With powerful performances, soulful music, and a story that explores the many shades of love, Tere Ishk Mein promises a compelling cinematic experience.

Don’t miss the World Television Premiere of Tere Ishk Mein on 27th March at 8 pm only on Sony MAX