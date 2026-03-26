LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm

Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm

Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 26, 2026 17:04:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm

Revisit the narrow lanes of Varanasi as the iconic Dhanush-Aanand L. Rai duo returns to redefine passion and romance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: Sony MAX, India’s premier Hindi movie channel, proudly announces the World Television Premiere of Tere Ishk Mein, one of the most anticipated emotional spectacles of 2025. Twelve years after the cult classic Raanjhanaa redefined the landscape of romantic dramas in Indian cinema, the iconic duo of National Award‑winning actor Dhanush and master storyteller Aanand L. Rai reunite to bring audiences back to the mystical ghats and narrow lanes of Varanasi.

You Might Be Interested In

More than just a film, Tere Ishk Mein is being hailed as the spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa. While Raanjhanaa gave audiences the innocent persistence of Kundan, Tere Ishk Mein introduces Shankar—a darker, more volatile shadow of that unforgettable character. For millions of fans, seeing Dhanush return in a dhoti on the banks of the Ganges was a nostalgic masterstroke, capturing the essence of obsession, devotion, and the high price of love.

The film unites a powerhouse creative team that has redefined modern romantic storytelling. Dhanush delivers one of his most intense performances as Shankar, embodying restless passion, wounded pride, and the violence of love. Opposite him, Kriti Sanon offers a career‑best portrayal, grounding the film’s chaotic energy with nuance and depth. Aanand L. Rai’s vision captures the authentic pulse of small‑town India, while A. R. Rahman’s haunting score elevates the narrative with the spiritual echoes of Varanasi’s temples.

The World Television Premiere of Tere Ishk Mein reinforces Sony MAX’s promise of showcasing powerful narratives and unforgettable performances, ensuring that audiences everywhere can experience the grandeur of cinema right in their living rooms. With the channel’s massive nationwide audience, the premiere will reach millions of viewers—making this television event as momentous and far‑reaching as a big‑screen debut.

“As a director, for me the most important question before makiwith film is whether I truly have a reason to tell that story. With Tere Ishk Mein, the answer was an immediate yes. The film explores a deep, intense form of love, and in many ways, it is my most matured take on love so far. It’s a layered story, and whenever I find myself working with such emotional complexity, I instinctively turn to Dhanush. He was always my first choice for the character of Shankar because I knew this character needed an actor who could bring both vulnerability and strength to a demanding role.” Director Aanand L. Rai said.

With powerful performances, soulful music, and a story that explores the many shades of love, Tere Ishk Mein promises a compelling cinematic experience.

Don’t miss the World Television Premiere of Tere Ishk Mein on 27th March at 8 pm only on Sony MAX

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Explosive Update In Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle, Priya Sachdev Takes Big Action Against Rani Kapur, She Just…

Are Stock Markets Open or Closed on Ram Navami (March 27)? Check NSE, BSE Full Schedule Here

Nayara Energy Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices In India: Rates Jump Over Rs 5/Litre | Check Out Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other Major Indian Cities Inside

Who Was Srinivas Tandale? Prominent Thane Businessman Flung Into Air, Killed After Minor’s Car Rams His Cycle — CCTV Footage Captures Fatal Crash | WATCH

Your Guide to Finance Certifications at Zell Education with Special Offers

LATEST NEWS

Black Sea: Russian Oil Tanker Targeted In Underwater Attack, Mystery Surrounds Explosion And Rising Tensions

UP Board Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Result Date And How to Check Scorecard

Gautam Gambhir Gets Legal Shield; Delhi HC Directs Meta, Google to Purge AI Deepfakes Of India Coach

Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows ‘Confrontation Over Surrender,’ Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart ‘Greater Israel’ Project

‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ X Review: Horror-Terrifying Tale That Will Make You Question Your Marriage, Netizens Say ‘Unique Storyline Creating Marital Horror’

India to Host Zimbabwe After 25 Years! BCCI Reveals 2026-27 Schedule, Australia’s BGT 2027 Confirmed — Full Details Inside

Is World’s Most Critical Oil Route Becoming A Paid Passage? Iran’s ‘De Facto Toll Booth’ Plan In The Strait of Hormuz Raises Big Questions For Global Trade

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Steps to Apply

Harry Potter TV Series Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look Sparks Massive Fan Buzz Online

Is Twitter Down Right Now? Global Outage Reported Again As Elon Musk X Stopped Working—Know Causes And Permanent Solution

Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm
Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm
Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm
Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm

QUICK LINKS