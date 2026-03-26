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Home > World News > Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows ‘Confrontation Over Surrender,’ Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart ‘Greater Israel’ Project

Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows ‘Confrontation Over Surrender,’ Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart ‘Greater Israel’ Project

In a defiant televised address, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group has chosen the “path of confrontation” instead of surrender, declaring readiness to fight what he described as a “US-Israeli project” without limits.

Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows 'Confrontation Over Surrender,' Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart 'Greater Israel' Project (Via X)
Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows 'Confrontation Over Surrender,' Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart 'Greater Israel' Project (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 26, 2026 16:41:29 IST

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Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows ‘Confrontation Over Surrender,’ Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart ‘Greater Israel’ Project

In a defiant televised address, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group has chosen the “path of confrontation” instead of surrender, declaring readiness to fight what he described as a “US-Israeli project” without limits.

According to Iran’s Press TV, Qassem framed the ongoing conflict as a decisive moment for Lebanon’s sovereignty and future.

‘Surrender Or Resistance’: Lebanon At A Critical Crossroads

Qassem said Lebanon is facing a defining choice, either to give up its land, dignity and future, or to resist what he called occupation. He argued that Hezbollah’s actions have prevented Israel from gaining any element of surprise and removed any justification for further military action.

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He praised Hezbollah fighters for their resilience, calling them symbols of “heroism, patriotism and dignity,” and said they are prepared for unlimited sacrifice. He also acknowledged Lebanese civilians displaced by the conflict, saying their endurance reflects a shared commitment to securing the country’s future.

‘Greater Israel’ Warning, Call For National Unity

The Hezbollah chief warned of what he described as a broader “Greater Israel” plan aimed at expanding influence across the region, including Lebanon. He claimed Israeli actions have continued since late 2024 despite ceasefire understandings.

Qassem called for national unity, urging political groups to set aside differences and focus on resisting external threats. He said unity is key to preventing occupation and ensuring future reconstruction.

Rejects Talks, Backs Iran As Conflict Intensifies

On the political front, Qassem urged the Lebanese government to roll back policies that restrict armed resistance, warning that limiting weapons under current conditions would weaken the country. He also rejected any negotiations during active conflict, stating that talks under fire would amount to forced surrender.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows ‘Confrontation Over Surrender,’ Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart ‘Greater Israel’ Project

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Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows ‘Confrontation Over Surrender,’ Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart ‘Greater Israel’ Project

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Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows ‘Confrontation Over Surrender,’ Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart ‘Greater Israel’ Project
Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows ‘Confrontation Over Surrender,’ Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart ‘Greater Israel’ Project
Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows ‘Confrontation Over Surrender,’ Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart ‘Greater Israel’ Project
Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows ‘Confrontation Over Surrender,’ Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart ‘Greater Israel’ Project

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