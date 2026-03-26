UP Board Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Result Date And How to Check Scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 soon.

Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to view their board results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP Board result 2026 is eagerly awaited by lakhs of students from across the state. The UP Board is in the last bit of evaluation and result compilation

When will the UP Board result 2026 be announced

The UP Board has yet to declare the result day. However, it has been reported that the evaluation is in the last bit. The checking of answer sheets started from March 18 and has to be finished by April 1, 2026.

Following the answer checking process, the board will complete other processes like result compilation, verification, and final approvals.

Based on the timeline and previous years’ patterns, the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 are expected to be announced in the last week of April, possibly on or before April 26.

Will UP Board Class 10 and 12 results be released together

The UP Board usually declares both the results of Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) on the same day as per the previous trend.

Previously, the UP Board had announced the results on April 25 (2025) at 12:30 pm. Similarly, UP Board is expected to declare the results this year around the same time, possibly in the afternoon.

Where can students check UP Board result 2026

Students will be able to check the result on multiple platforms to avoid inconvenience for students. Apart from the official websites, the students will be able to check their results on DigiLocker and the UMANG mobile application.

How to check UP Board Class 10, 12 result 2026

Students need to follow the steps below to download the scorecards after the results are announced:

Go to the official website at upresults. nic. in

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result 2026 link

Type your roll number and captcha code

Click on the submit or view result button

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and print it for future reference

Students should keep their roll numbers ready. So that there is no delay in the last minute.

What details will be announced with the UP Board result 2026

In addition to the result, UPMSP will release the major statistics and analysis. This includes toppers, district toppers, toppers by gender, pass percentage, and other major metrics on this year’s results. They are important to understand the results and performance across the state.

What should students keep in mind

Students should only check results from official sites/verified sites. Since there will be a huge number of students checking results few sites may lag down or even fail to work.

In such a situation, please attempt the same after some time, or can check results from other official sites like DigiLocker.

Currently results are to be announced soon, so keep checking the results and official notification.

Also Read: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Steps to Apply