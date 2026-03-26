Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Steps to Apply

The Bank of Baroda has released a new professional recruitment drive under its Wealth Management Services division.

In total, 104 vacancies have been announced under advertisement number BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/08 for fixed-term contractual positions in various parts of the country.

The online application process will commence from 27th March 2026, and the last date for applying is 16th April 2026. The candidates can fill out the application form online through the official website.

What is Bank of Baroda recruitment 2026 about

The current recruitment is for experienced professionals in the wealth management and banking domains. The positions are to strengthen the bank’s wealth management services.

All selected candidates will be hired on a contractual basis, and the selected candidates should have prior experience in the banking and financial sector.

What are the vacancies in the BOB recruitment 2026

There are four vacancies in the recruitment. The maximum vacancy of 70 is for the posts of Deputy Manager – Senior Relationship Manager.

There are 17 vacancies for AVP II – Territory Head and 13 for Deputy Manager – Wealth Strategist. Post of AVP II – Group Head has 4 vacancies. The positions are available in various parts of the country for the customer-centric wealth services.

What is the eligibility for the Bank of Baroda recruitment 2026

All candidates who want to apply for the recruitment must have a graduate degree from a recognised university. All positions require prior experience in banking and financial services or any other related field. The recruitment is for specialized positions, and the candidates with domain expertise will have the advantage.

What is the age limit for BOB recruitment 2026

The age limit will vary from post to post. The age limit for the post of AVP II – Group Head is 31 – 45 years. The age limit for the post of AVP II – Territory Head is 27 to 40 years.

The age limit for the post of Deputy Manager – Senior Relationship Manager is 24 to 35 years. The age limit for the post of Wealth Strategist is 24 to 45 years. The age will be calculated as of March 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be granted as per the rules of the government.

What is the application fee for BOB recruitment 2026

The application fee for the category UR/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 850. The application fee for SC/ST/PwD/women candidates is Rs 175. The fee has to be paid online while applying.

What is the selection process for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2026

The selection process will include the shortlisting of applications and an online test/psychometric test, as may be conducted. The candidates shortlisted will be called for a personal interview and verification of documents before final selection.

How to apply for BOB recruitment 2026

Candidates wishing to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment can do so online by visiting the official website of Bank of Baroda. They need to go to the Careers section and then the Current Opportunities page.

Candidates need to register and then fill out the application form. It is necessary to upload the relevant documents, such as photographs/certificates.

Candidates need to pay the application fee. It is recommended to download the application submitted and keep it for future reference.

What should candidates keep in mind

Candidates should ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria before applying. Candidates should also check the official website frequently for any updates related to the recruitment process.

With few vacancies and specialised positions, early application and careful input of information will be key for those interested.

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