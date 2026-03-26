LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple Amos Yee cctv footage Cricket Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East indian premier league
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > iQOO Neo 11 Pro & Pro + To Debut Soon: 2K Display, 8000mAh Massive Battery, And Flagship Level Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

iQOO Neo 11 Pro & Pro + To Debut Soon: 2K Display, 8000mAh Massive Battery, And Flagship Level Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

iQOO is reportedly preparing to launch the Neo 11 Pro and Pro+, featuring a 2K display, massive 8000mAh battery, and flagship-level chipsets, though the series may skip an India launch.

iQOO Neo 11 Pro
iQOO Neo 11 Pro

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 26, 2026 17:23:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iQOO Neo 11 Pro & Pro + To Debut Soon: 2K Display, 8000mAh Massive Battery, And Flagship Level Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company iQOO is gearing up for launch of its new smartphone, iQOO Neo 11 Pro and Neo 11 Pro + after the launch of iQOO Neo 11 in the Chinese market last year. However, the company has not officially confirmed the launch of handsets, but media reports and leaks hint at major improvements in terms of display, battery, and performance. 

iQOO Neo 11 Pro series features and specifications 

As per media reports and leaks, one of the biggest upgrades for the new devices is expected to be the display. Both the Pro and Pro+ models are likely to feature a 6.83-inch flat screen with 2K LTPS resolution. The display consists of a high refresh rate for smooth performance. 

If the reports turn out to be true, then it could be the key highlight making the device stand out in the upper mid-range category, where most of the handsets are still offering full HD+ panels. 

You Might Be Interested In

Apart from the great display, the phone will feature a massive battery capacity. The media reports suggest that the Neo 11 Pro series could come with silicon-based batteries, which start from 8000mAh battery or more battery capacity. 

In terms of performance, the upcoming smartphones are expected to be powered by a powerful chipset. The iQOO Neo 11 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite whereas the iQOO Neo 11 Pro + will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500. 

These chipsets can position the handsets closer to flagship smartphones, particularly for someone looking for gaming and heavy mutitasking devices. 

Other features consist of a 3D Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for battery security, and the device is built on metal frames for premium look and feel. 

iQOO Neo 11 Pro series India launch  

According to recent media reports, the iQOO may skip the launch of Neo-series smartphones in India by 2026 as part of a broader strategy shift. The company is reportedly focusing on more flagship devices in India due to growing competition and cost. 

Also Read: Is Twitter Down Right Now? Global Outage Reported Again As Elon Musk X Stopped Working—Know Causes And Permanent Solution

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iqooiQOO NeoiQOO Neo 11 ProiQOO Neo 11 Pro plus

RELATED News

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: A20 Chip, Bigger Battery, And New Vibrant Colours—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Date

Meta Layoffs: Fires 700 Employees Across Teams As Cost-Cutting And AI Push—Check Details And Compensation

Apple Launches iOS 26.4: AI Playlist, New Emojies And Song Recognition, Check All Details And Features

Tecno Spark 50 5G To Debut Soon In India: 6,500mAh Battery, Offline Communication, And Eila AI Assistant—Check All Specs And Launch Date

US Jury Slams Meta And Google For Harmful Platform Design, Orders $6 Million Penalty In Youth Addiction Case

LATEST NEWS

After Strait of Hormuz Closure, Why Is Iran Threatening To Block The Bab el-Mandeb Strait AKA ‘Gate of Tears,’ Here’s Why The 4th Largest Shipping Route Matters

From Farah Khan To Archana Puran Singh, Why Is The Bollywood Brigade Marching Towards YouTube? Decoding The Reason Behind The Big Migration

iQOO Neo 11 Pro & Pro + To Debut Soon: 2K Display, 8000mAh Massive Battery, And Flagship Level Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

UP Police SI Result 2026 Expected Soon: When and Where to Check Merit List, How to Download Scorecard

Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm

Black Sea: Russian Oil Tanker Targeted In Underwater Attack, Mystery Surrounds Explosion And Rising Tensions

UP Board Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Result Date And How to Check Scorecard

Gautam Gambhir Gets Legal Shield; Delhi HC Directs Meta, Google to Purge AI Deepfakes Of India Coach

Fuel Shortage Fears in India, But Should You Really Be Worried? Petroleum Ministry Says No Crisis

Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem Vows ‘Confrontation Over Surrender,’ Rejecting Negotiations Under Fire To Thwart ‘Greater Israel’ Project

iQOO Neo 11 Pro & Pro + To Debut Soon: 2K Display, 8000mAh Massive Battery, And Flagship Level Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iQOO Neo 11 Pro & Pro + To Debut Soon: 2K Display, 8000mAh Massive Battery, And Flagship Level Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iQOO Neo 11 Pro & Pro + To Debut Soon: 2K Display, 8000mAh Massive Battery, And Flagship Level Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date
iQOO Neo 11 Pro & Pro + To Debut Soon: 2K Display, 8000mAh Massive Battery, And Flagship Level Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date
iQOO Neo 11 Pro & Pro + To Debut Soon: 2K Display, 8000mAh Massive Battery, And Flagship Level Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date
iQOO Neo 11 Pro & Pro + To Debut Soon: 2K Display, 8000mAh Massive Battery, And Flagship Level Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS