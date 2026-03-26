iQOO Neo 11 Pro & Pro + To Debut Soon: 2K Display, 8000mAh Massive Battery, And Flagship Level Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company iQOO is gearing up for launch of its new smartphone, iQOO Neo 11 Pro and Neo 11 Pro + after the launch of iQOO Neo 11 in the Chinese market last year. However, the company has not officially confirmed the launch of handsets, but media reports and leaks hint at major improvements in terms of display, battery, and performance.

iQOO Neo 11 Pro series features and specifications

As per media reports and leaks, one of the biggest upgrades for the new devices is expected to be the display. Both the Pro and Pro+ models are likely to feature a 6.83-inch flat screen with 2K LTPS resolution. The display consists of a high refresh rate for smooth performance.

Apart from the great display, the phone will feature a massive battery capacity. The media reports suggest that the Neo 11 Pro series could come with silicon-based batteries, which start from 8000mAh battery or more battery capacity.

In terms of performance, the upcoming smartphones are expected to be powered by a powerful chipset. The iQOO Neo 11 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite whereas the iQOO Neo 11 Pro + will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500.

These chipsets can position the handsets closer to flagship smartphones, particularly for someone looking for gaming and heavy mutitasking devices.

Other features consist of a 3D Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for battery security, and the device is built on metal frames for premium look and feel.

iQOO Neo 11 Pro series India launch

According to recent media reports, the iQOO may skip the launch of Neo-series smartphones in India by 2026 as part of a broader strategy shift. The company is reportedly focusing on more flagship devices in India due to growing competition and cost.