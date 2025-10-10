LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > A New Leaf of Luxury at Madhubhan Resort & Spa!

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 10, 2025 13:56:10 IST

Anand (Gujarat) [India], October 9: Madhubhan Resort & Spa, the leading luxury destination in Gujarat, has announced a major upgrade and expansion of its accommodations, unveiling its newly renovated Deluxe category rooms. The initiative significantly enhances the guest experience by introducing refined comfort and contemporary, elegant design.

To meet increasing demand, the Resort has also extended its overall inventory with the addition of 21 new Deluxe rooms. This strategic move reinforces Madhubhan’s commitment to providing world-class hospitality to both domestic and international travelers. The upgraded rooms have been thoughtfully appointed to blend modern aesthetics with the contemporary design the Resort is known for, featuring enhanced interiors and premium amenities.
Mr Manohar S. Gurung, President of Madhubhan Resort & Spa, stated, “We are excited to offer an elevated stay experience with this renovation and inventory expansion. It allows us to meet growing demand while upholding our promise of luxury and personalised service.”

We look forward to welcoming our guests from October 10, 2025, onwards.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 1:56 PM IST
