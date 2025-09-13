AI FLASHBACK: This AI Trend Took The Internet By Storm Before Gemini’s Latest Nano Banana And Retro Saree Craze, Unfolding Nostalgia!
AI FLASHBACK: This AI Trend Took The Internet By Storm Before Gemini’s Latest Nano Banana And Retro Saree Craze, Unfolding Nostalgia!

Before Gemini's Nano Banana trend went viral, the Ghibli AI Art craze transformed users into anime characters, sparking global excitement, legal drama, and boosting AI platforms into the creative spotlight.

September 13, 2025 23:39:06 IST

“Have you seen what Gemini can do?”

This isn’t just another tech update, it’s something that feels straight out of a movie. Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model is turning heads across the internet. Why? Because it can take a simple photo of you and turn it into a detailed, 3D action figure.

Yes, really!

This trend, known as the “Nano Banana”, has taken off fast. People are creating mini versions of themselves that look so real, you’d think they were toys in a store. Some are even designing custom toy packaging, like they’re the stars of their own collectible series.

It’s fun, it’s futuristic, and it feels a little unbelievable, but it’s happening.

So, here’s the real question:
Are you ready to see yourself as a mini action figure? Because AI just made it possible.

The Ghibli AI Art Craze: A Viral Dream Before Gemini Took Over

Before Gemini’s Nano Banana shook the internet, there was another AI trend that had everyone talking, ‘Ghibli AI Art’.

Imagine this: you upload a photo of yourself, and in seconds, you’re transformed into a dreamy Studio Ghibli character- just like something out of Spirited Away or My Neighbor Totoro. Sounds magical, right?

That’s exactly what happened. People across social media were turning into animated versions of themselves, with big eyes, soft colors, and that classic Ghibli fantasy feel. It felt like stepping into a fairytale world, and the internet couldn’t get enough.

It was emotional, it was artistic, and honestly, it was beautiful.

Fans of anime, artists, and even casual users jumped in. Everyone wanted to see their Ghibli version.

The craze was so massive at the time that even Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary creator behind Studio Ghibli’s iconic anime characters, had to step in. A copyright case was reportedly filed against platforms like ChatGPT and other AI tools for using the Ghibli art style without permission.

Why? Because the internet couldn’t get enough of it.

People were generating Ghibli-style portraits left and right. Social feeds were flooded with dreamy, anime-inspired versions of everyday people, and AI platforms were raking in thousands in revenue.

This trend wasn’t just a moment, it was a movement. It gave a massive boost to AI tools, including ChatGPT, pulling them deeper into the creative world.

So yes, before the Gemini AI trend and the viral Nano Banana figures, it was Ghibli AI Art that truly took the internet by storm.

And now the real question is…
Did you become a Ghibli character before Nano Bananas took over?

If not… what are you waiting for?

The Rise Of Google’s Gemini-Related AI Trends

  • Introduction of Gemini 2.5 “Flash Image” Model
    Developed by Google, this model offers advanced image generation with high detail and speed, enabling creative outputs with minimal user effort.

  • Nano Banana Trend
    A viral trend where users transform photos into realistic 3D figurines using Gemini 2.5. Known for high-quality, detailed outputs resembling collectible toy figures. The name reflects the figurine’s size and style.

  • Toy-Box Figurines
    Similar to Nano Banana, this trend features AI-generated figurines displayed in “toy packaging” formats. It creates a nostalgic, collectible vibe and is popular on social media with personalized boxed figures.

What Is The Prompt Used To Make This Google Gemini AI Pic? 

Here’s the prompt: 

Create a retro, vintage, grainy, and bright image based on the reference picture, draped in a perfect black Pinterest-inspired aesthetic retro saree. The vibe should feel like a 90s movie, featuring a black-haired baddie with a small flower tucked into her curls, romanticizing a windy environment. The girl stands against a solid wall with deep shadows and dramatic contrast, creating a mysterious and aesthetic mood. The lighting is warm, with golden sunset or golden-hour tones. The background is minimalist and slightly textured. Her expression is moody, calm, yet happy and introspective.
Read More: What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!

Tags: chatgptgeminiGhibli ImageNano banana

