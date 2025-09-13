What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!

The retro saree trend has taken over social media after the popularity of Gemini’s Nano Banana caricature feature. In this new trend, users upload their own photos on Gemini and give prompts to turn them into vintage-style images.

These prompts transform the picture into a look where the person appears in a perfect saree styled in retro fashion. A flower tucked in the hair completes the 90s-inspired look. Thousands of users are experimenting with the trend and sharing their results online, creating a wave of nostalgia mixed with modern AI creativity.

How the Retro Saree Prompt Works

Netizens are widely using a specific prompt to generate their retro images. The prompt requests a retro vintage bright grainy effect, with the subject draped in a perfect black saree styled in Pinterest-inspired fashion. It adds details such as black curls with a small flower, a windy setting, and a dramatic backdrop.

The subject stands against a solid wall with deep shadows and warm golden-hour light. This setting creates a cinematic retro feel, making the image look like a scene from a 90s movie. The expression comes out moody, calm, and introspective, adding to the dramatic effect.

Social Media Buzz Around the Trend

The retro saree trend has quickly gone viral as users experiment with different poses, hairstyles, and backgrounds. Platforms like Instagram, X, and Pinterest have seen a flood of these AI-generated retro images. The trend combines nostalgia with glamour, giving people a chance to see themselves styled in a way that blends tradition and cinema. For many, it is not just a digital experiment but also a way of celebrating the timeless saree look with a vintage twist.

What Is The Prompt Used To Make This AI Pic?

Here’s the prompt:

Create a retro, vintage, grainy, and bright image based on the reference picture, draped in a perfect black Pinterest-inspired aesthetic retro saree. The vibe should feel like a 90s movie, featuring a black-haired baddie with a small flower tucked into her curls, romanticizing a windy environment. The girl stands against a solid wall with deep shadows and dramatic contrast, creating a mysterious and aesthetic mood. The lighting is warm, with golden sunset or golden-hour tones. The background is minimalist and slightly textured. Her expression is moody, calm, yet happy and introspective.

