What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!

What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!

The retro saree trend has gone viral on social media, with users turning their photos into vintage 90s-style images using Gemini prompts. The popular prompt transforms pictures into dramatic retro looks, featuring a black saree, golden-hour lighting, and a flower tucked into the hair. Netizens are sharing these AI-created images widely, celebrating a mix of nostalgia and cinematic charm.

Pic Credit : Instagram
Pic Credit : Instagram

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 13, 2025 08:55:55 IST

The retro saree trend has taken over social media after the popularity of Gemini’s Nano Banana caricature feature. In this new trend, users upload their own photos on Gemini and give prompts to turn them into vintage-style images.

These prompts transform the picture into a look where the person appears in a perfect saree styled in retro fashion. A flower tucked in the hair completes the 90s-inspired look. Thousands of users are experimenting with the trend and sharing their results online, creating a wave of nostalgia mixed with modern AI creativity.

How the Retro Saree Prompt Works

Netizens are widely using a specific prompt to generate their retro images. The prompt requests a retro vintage bright grainy effect, with the subject draped in a perfect black saree styled in Pinterest-inspired fashion. It adds details such as black curls with a small flower, a windy setting, and a dramatic backdrop.

The subject stands against a solid wall with deep shadows and warm golden-hour light. This setting creates a cinematic retro feel, making the image look like a scene from a 90s movie. The expression comes out moody, calm, and introspective, adding to the dramatic effect.

Social Media Buzz Around the Trend

The retro saree trend has quickly gone viral as users experiment with different poses, hairstyles, and backgrounds. Platforms like Instagram, X, and Pinterest have seen a flood of these AI-generated retro images. The trend combines nostalgia with glamour, giving people a chance to see themselves styled in a way that blends tradition and cinema. For many, it is not just a digital experiment but also a way of celebrating the timeless saree look with a vintage twist.

What Is The Prompt Used To Make This AI Pic? 

Here’s the prompt: 

Create a retro, vintage, grainy, and bright image based on the reference picture, draped in a perfect black Pinterest-inspired aesthetic retro saree. The vibe should feel like a 90s movie, featuring a black-haired baddie with a small flower tucked into her curls, romanticizing a windy environment. The girl stands against a solid wall with deep shadows and dramatic contrast, creating a mysterious and aesthetic mood. The lighting is warm, with golden sunset or golden-hour tones. The background is minimalist and slightly textured. Her expression is moody, calm, yet happy and introspective.

Must Read: PM Modi In Manipur Today After Two Years Of Brutal Violence, Five States Visit In Three Days Includes Bihar

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Why Spending 20 Minutes in Nature Can Heal Your Body
Bring Out Your Child’s Full Potential: Smart Time Table Hacks Every Parent Should Know
DIY Okra-Clove Night Gel: Natural Remedy to Reduce Wrinkles and Boost Collagen
Will India See September 21 Solar Eclipse? Check Surya Grahan Details Here
Homemade Remedies To Permanently Get Rid Of Lizards Naturally

LATEST NEWS

Box Office Collection: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Conjuring Vs The Bengal Files, Here’s How The Competition Is Heating Up
Prices may cool down soon as tax cuts take effect; Inflation expected at 3.1% in FY26: BoB report
"Captain, coaches, seniors stood by me": Mohammad Haris after match-winning knock against Oman
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets License In This Nation Hit By Blackouts And Economic Crisis, Name Is…
Bigg Boss 19 Day 19 Top Highlights: Amaal Mallik Becomes Captain, Farrhana Bhatt Denies Performing Duties
TVK’s Vijay To Begin Tamil Nadu Campaign Today: What His First Big Tour Means For 2026 Elections
Jairam Ramesh calls PM Modi's Manipur visit a "farce"
"India committed to peace and prosperity of Nepal," says PM Modi, congratulates Sushila Karki on becoming interim PM
Anushka Sharma Once Argued With Priyanka Chopra Over THIS Actor Calling Him Rude, Showed Her Attitude On Set
What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!
What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!
What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!
What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!
What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!

QUICK LINKS