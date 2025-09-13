PM Modi In Manipur Today After Two Years Of Brutal Violence, Five State Visit In Three Days, Includes Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-day visit to five states on September 13, marking his first trip to Manipur since the 2023 ethnic violence. During the tour, he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 71,850 crore across Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar. In Manipur, PM Modi will attend programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal, launching infrastructure, road, and women empowerment projects worth more than Rs 7,300 crore.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: September 13, 2025 07:46:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Manipur marking a age long visit after horrifying violence in the state since 2023. PM is in a three day tour as part of his five state covering from Sep 13 to Sep 15. 

PM Modi is expected to launch projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur and Imphal.

At around 12:30 PM, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Churachandpur. These include the Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth Rs 3,600 crore, and five National Highway projects worth over Rs 2,500 crore. He will also launch the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project and lay foundation stones for Working Women Hostels at nine locations. The Prime Minister will address a gathering in Churachandpur after launching these initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and boosting employment opportunities in the state.

Projects in Imphal

At 2:30 PM, PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal. These projects include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building, and the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri. He will also inaugurate Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata and Ima Markets, unique all-women markets, in four districts. The Prime Minister will address the public during the function in Imphal.

These projects aim to improve governance, strengthen digital infrastructure, and create new platforms for women entrepreneurs in Manipur.

Development Across Five States

PM Modi’s visit to Manipur is part of his three-day tour across Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar.

During this tour, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 71,850 crore. These projects cover road infrastructure, connectivity, digital development, and welfare schemes for women.

The Prime Minister said that these projects would positively impact people’s lives by creating jobs, strengthening connectivity, and promoting inclusive growth. His remarks came through a post on X, where he emphasized his government’s commitment to Manipur’s all-round development.

PM Modi’s Post on X

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi posted on X that his government remains committed to Manipur’s inclusive development. He wrote that foundation stones for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels, and other infrastructure would be laid.

He also said that projects like the Civil Secretariat, IT SEZ Building, New Police Headquarters, and Ima Markets will be inaugurated. According to the Prime Minister, these projects will strengthen infrastructure, improve governance, and provide opportunities for women across the state. He highlighted that the initiatives aim to benefit every section of society.

Background of Manipur Violence

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, following clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The unrest led to the deaths of around 260 people and displaced nearly 60,000 residents internally.

Following the resignation of Chief Minister Biren Singh in February, President’s Rule was imposed, leading to the dismissal of the state government. The ethnic conflict continues to impact the state’s socio-political environment. PM Modi’s visit comes at a crucial time, with development initiatives expected to provide stability, rebuild trust, and create growth opportunities in Manipur.

QUICK LINKS