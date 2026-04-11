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Home > Lifestyle News > Do You Know Most People Still Use Sunscreen The Wrong Way, Know From Expert The Correct Way To Use It

Do You Know Most People Still Use Sunscreen The Wrong Way, Know From Expert The Correct Way To Use It

Another common mistake is not applying sunscreen at the right time. Sunscreen should ideally be applied 15–20 minutes before stepping out.

Do You Know Most People Still Use Sunscreen The Wrong Way
Do You Know Most People Still Use Sunscreen The Wrong Way

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 11, 2026 17:36:57 IST

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Do You Know Most People Still Use Sunscreen The Wrong Way, Know From Expert The Correct Way To Use It

Sunscreen is one of the most talked-about skin care products, but people still use it wrong a lot of the time. A lot of people use sunscreen every day, but they don’t always do it right, which makes it less effective at protecting the skin. One of the biggest myths is that putting on sunscreen only once in the morning is enough. In fact, you need to put on sunscreen again, especially if you’re outside for a long time, sweating, or in direct sunlight. It doesn’t work as well over time if you don’t reapply it. Dr. Blossom Kochhar – Pioneer of Aroma Therapy in India, Chair person, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies shares the correct way to apply sunscreen.

Applying Sunscreen at the Right Time

Another common mistake is not applying sunscreen at the right time. Sunscreen should ideally be applied 15–20 minutes before stepping out. This allows it to properly settle into the skin and create an effective protective barrier against UV rays.

Choosing the Right Sunscreen

It’s just as important to pick the right sunscreen. Mineral-based sunscreens that protect against a wide range of UV rays are thought to be very effective because they sit on the skin’s surface and reflect harmful rays. When you add essential oils to them, they not only protect your skin but also help keep it balanced and nourished.

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Picking According to Skin Type

Skin type also plays a crucial role in selecting the right formulation. For those with oily or acne-prone skin, gel-based sunscreens work best as they are lightweight, non-greasy, and less likely to clog pores. On the other hand, dry skin types can opt for more hydrating formulations that provide moisture along with protection.

Importance of Proper Quantity

Another thing that people often forget is quantity. If you don’t use enough sunscreen, it won’t protect you as well. You should put a thick, even layer on all exposed areas, like your face, neck, ears, and hands.

Sunscreen Is for Every Day

It is also important to remember that sunscreen is not just for sunny days. UV rays can penetrate through clouds and even affect indoor skin through windows. This makes daily application essential, regardless of the weather.

Sunscreen as a Daily Habit

In the end, sunscreen isn’t just a thing you buy; it’s a way of life. Using it the right way can help a lot with avoiding tanning, pigmentation, early aging, and long-term skin damage. To have healthy, protected skin, you need to stop believing in myths and learn how to use sunscreen correctly. Sunscreen can really protect your skin all year long if you use the right product, apply it at the right time, and do it regularly.

ALSO READ:  Weekly Tarot Readings For April 13- 19: Check For You Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Angel Message For Upcoming Week

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