Dried Makeup Products? Try These Quick Fixes Before You Throw Them Away!

Many makeup products, such as mascara, foundation, lipstick, and powders, can dry out or become unusable because of how temperamental their chemical properties are, but before you throw your products away, there are really some great tricks to bring them back to life. The best part about this take, a few simple hacks, cost-effective, and waste-reducing.

Mascara

The viscosity of a mascara is going to dry out quickly and become a clumpy mass instead of a beautiful applicator of pigment; in this case, you will add a few drops of rose water or lubricating eye drops into your tube, then turn the wand in your mascara to mix the finishes together. In minutes after applying, your mascara formula should adhere evenly to your lashes again.

Liquid Foundation

If your foundation feels thick, cakey, or clumpy, add a few drops of your favorite moisturizer or aloe vera gel directly into the bottle, then shake well. This can help a thick or cakey foundation and bring a cream base back to your product and moisturize your skin again!

Matte Lipstick

Matte lipstick dries out easily and feels stiff on the lips. Easy enough to add one drop of coconut oil or your liquid lip balm, then mix together. This can help your lipstick feel smooth again and add hydration to your lips.

Powder, Blush, and Eyeshadow

If the powders crack or break, crush them completely. Then add a few drops of rubbing alcohol and press the mixture back into the pan. Leave to dry overnight and you’ll have almost-new, restored firmness.

Gel Eyeliner

Gel eyeliners can become hard over time, but you can fix them. Simply add a drop of glycerine or spritz makeup setting spray, and then mix it well using a clean brush – it will return to a creamy consistency, which makes for smoother application.

Nail Polish

Nail polishes that have become thick or goopy can also be remedied with a small drop or two of nail polish remover. Shake well and then let it sit to restore a smooth consistency for application. Note that it’ll take quite a bit of trimming to fully ruin the polish with remover so just remember to not put too much in in order to not dilute the color very much.

These quick, simple at-home fixes will restore those dried makeup products, saving you from wasting money and time. Always store makeup tightly closed and at room temperature if possible!

Disclaimer: Use caution when reviving cosmetics; effectiveness varies by product and condition.

