LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Dried Makeup Products? Try These Quick Fixes Before You Throw Them Away!

Dried Makeup Products? Try These Quick Fixes Before You Throw Them Away!

Many dried makeup products like mascara, foundation, lipstick, and powders can be revived with simple home remedies. Adding drops of water, oil, or alcohol can restore texture and usability. These quick fixes save money, reduce waste, and extend the life of favorite cosmetics. Proper storage and gentle treatments keep makeup fresh longer.

Dried Makeup Products? Try These Quick Fixes Before You Throw Them Away!

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 3, 2025 15:42:35 IST

Many makeup products, such as mascara, foundation, lipstick, and powders, can dry out or become unusable because of how temperamental their chemical properties are, but before you throw your products away, there are really some great tricks to bring them back to life. The best part about this take, a few simple hacks, cost-effective, and waste-reducing.

Mascara

The viscosity of a mascara is going to dry out quickly and become a clumpy mass instead of a beautiful applicator of pigment; in this case, you will add a few drops of rose water or lubricating eye drops into your tube, then turn the wand in your mascara to mix the finishes together. In minutes after applying, your mascara formula should adhere evenly to your lashes again. 

Liquid Foundation  

If your foundation feels thick, cakey, or clumpy, add a few drops of your favorite moisturizer or aloe vera gel directly into the bottle, then shake well. This can help a thick or cakey foundation and bring a cream base back to your product and moisturize your skin again!

Matte Lipstick

Matte lipstick dries out easily and feels stiff on the lips. Easy enough to add one drop of coconut oil or your liquid lip balm, then mix together. This can help your lipstick feel smooth again and add hydration to your lips.

Powder, Blush, and Eyeshadow 

 If the powders crack or break, crush them completely. Then add a few drops of rubbing alcohol and press the mixture back into the pan. Leave to dry overnight and you’ll have almost-new, restored firmness.

Gel Eyeliner 

Gel eyeliners can become hard over time, but you can fix them. Simply add a drop of glycerine or spritz makeup setting spray, and then mix it well using a clean brush – it will return to a creamy consistency, which makes for smoother application.

Nail Polish 

Nail polishes that have become thick or goopy can also be remedied with a small drop or two of nail polish remover. Shake well and then let it sit to restore a smooth consistency for application. Note that it’ll take quite a bit of trimming to fully ruin the polish with remover so just remember to not put too much in in order to not dilute the color very much.

These quick, simple at-home fixes will restore those dried makeup products, saving you from wasting money and time. Always store makeup tightly closed and at room temperature if possible!

Disclaimer: Use caution when reviving cosmetics; effectiveness varies by product and condition.

Tags: beautydriedfixesfoundationhackshomeLipstickmakeupmascarapowders

RELATED News

Chai Ka Pani for Hair Growth? The Viral Desi Hack You Need to Try Today!
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
Step By Step Guide To Growing Jade Plant Indoors For Prosperity and Longevity
FOMO vs JOMO: The Hidden Trick to Finding Digital Peace in a Hyper-Connected World

LATEST NEWS

31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
Dried Makeup Products? Try These Quick Fixes Before You Throw Them Away!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dried Makeup Products? Try These Quick Fixes Before You Throw Them Away!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dried Makeup Products? Try These Quick Fixes Before You Throw Them Away!
Dried Makeup Products? Try These Quick Fixes Before You Throw Them Away!
Dried Makeup Products? Try These Quick Fixes Before You Throw Them Away!
Dried Makeup Products? Try These Quick Fixes Before You Throw Them Away!

QUICK LINKS