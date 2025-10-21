Eight tips for going plant-based later in life

Variety and planning is key to making sure you get all the nutrients you need, say specialists ahead of World Vegan Day. For some, it is worth getting dietary advice to ensure you stay healthy and strong. London (PA Media/dpa) – With World Vegan Day – November 1 – on the horizon, you might be thinking about exploring a plant-based diet for yourself. But what real health benefits can it offer, especially later in life? “Most guidelines, like The Eatwell Guide, recommend eating more plant foods like fruits, vegetables and legumes, and there is also quite a lot of observational evidence linking plant-rich diets to longevity, lower risk of heart disease and certain cancers,” says Katie Sanders, Doctify-rated dietitian and nutritionist. “Research also suggests that a greater plant food intake can be associated with lots of things, including improved gut health, heart health and lower blood pressure levels. “Plant-based diets can help support heart health because they tend to be low in saturated fat and rich in fibre, potassium and antioxidants. Eating lots of fibre and plant-rich foods can also help balance blood sugars and improve insulin sensitivity.” She adds that although a plant-based diet can be suitable and beneficial later in life, she doesn’t think it’s necessarily superior to a Mediterranean diet. “I think any sustainable dietary pattern is one that you ultimately can enjoy and maintain, and gives you all the nutrients that you need,” explains Sanders. The key to a nourishing plant-based diet, stresses Sanders, is planning, “It needs to be well-planned to make sure that you’re getting enough protein, calcium and things like vitamin D, iron and vitamin B12, which become even more important as we age,” says Sanders. If you are keen to reap the benefits of a plant-rich diet, here are some tips on how to make this shift in a balanced, healthy way… 1. Start with small changes “You don’t have to exclude animal foods entirely, instead try to aim for a plant-rich diet,” recommends Sanders. “Start small by adding in an extra one or two portions of fruit and veg into your meals every day. It’s what you add, not what you take away, that makes the biggest difference.” 2. Prioritise protein “If you are following a completely plant-based diet, make sure that you are getting enough protein,” advises Sanders. “Protein is important for building and repairing cells, muscles, hair and skin. This becomes even more important as we get older as we tend to start to lose muscle mass and our risk of frailty and falls increases.” The dietitian highlights that you can get enough protein from plant-based foods if you eat a variety of beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. “Aim for three to four portions of high-protein plant-based foods a day,” recommends Sanders. 3. Focus on whole plant foods rather than processed alternatives “I would recommend focusing on whole plant foods – beans and vegetables and whole grains – rather than processed foods,” advises Sanders. “A vegan burger and chips is going to be much higher in saturated fats and salt than a lentil curry, for example. And you won’t be getting the benefits of nutrients like fibre, vitamins, antioxidants and polyphenols that are in the whole plant foods because they are stripped out when something becomes ultra processed.” 4. Make sure you are getting enough calcium “Our bones tend to become more brittle as we get older, so we need to make sure we are getting enough calcium for good bone health,” says Sanders. “Aim for two to three portions of either dairy or non-dairy equivalent a day. Plant-based milks and yoghurts are usually fortified with calcium.” 5. Buy tinned and frozen vegetables “Tinned beans, pulses and frozen veg can be a relatively cheap source of protein,” says Sanders. “They can also be just as nutritious and much more budget-friendly than fresh veg. Roasting a can of chickpeas in the oven with a little bit of olive oil and paprika, for example, can a super cheap, easy snack option.” 6. Keep your plate colourful “Variety is always good,” says Sanders. “Making meals more colourful is a good way of getting extra fruit, veg and plant-based foods into your diet.” 7. Split your plates into thirds “Think about splitting up your plate up into thirds,” suggests Sanders. “One third is for your carbohydrates such as pasta, rice, potatoes etc, and then another third is for protein. If you’re eating a plant-based diet, the protein might be things like tofu, tempeh, beans or pulses. Then the remaining third is for vegetables or salad. Thinking about these three components helps keep some balance.” 8. Seek professional advice "Not everyone needs professional advice to go plant-based, but you are an older adult, have a low body weight, are at risk of frailty or falls and/or have a medical condition like osteoporosis, then it's probably is worth getting some advice," advises Sanders. "You just want to make sure that you're doing it in the right way, and that you're not limiting any nutrients or becoming malnourished."

