Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly

Optimizing lung capacity is important for the general health and vitality. The world where air quality remains a significant problem, the practice of yoga as a daily routine can be a very powerful and natural method of lung fortification.

By integrating asanas (postures) practice with conscious pranayama (breathing techniques) the lungs and diaphragm greatly increase their flexibility allowing taking in more air and letting out more completely.

This process of continuous improvement leads to the establishment of a larger area for the exchange of oxygen which consequently means increased energy and stamina. The secret of this enhanced breathing power is in the regular practicing of the poses that open up the chest and stretch the intercostal muscles.

Chest Openers and Diaphragm Strengthening

Some specific postures can completely counteract the hunched-up position which most people while sitting tend to take and thus, lung compression occurs. The spine is actively arched and the shoulder blades are drawn together resulting in the creation of space. These postures are the basis for lung function improvement.

1. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): Lying on your stomach you lift your chest up off the floor while engaging your back muscles. This position gives rise to the upper back, thereby the front part of the chest is opened up and deeper abdominal breathing is stimulated which in turn strengthens the diaphragm.

2. Fish Pose (Matsyasana): A back bend supported by the crown of the head resting on the floor while the chest is High. This among the yoga postures has the greatest effect on chest fullness and is usually recommended in yogic texts for breathing problems as it helps to open the upper lobes of the lungs.

Spinal Twists and Lateral Stretches for Full Capacity

The lungs’ full potential cannot be reached by simply opening up the front side of the body. Also, the exercise must be accompanied with standing positions that stretch the sides and push the stomach to the lungs’ ribs moving and the lungs being purified.

3. Supported Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): For this, the individual has to recline on the back and elevate the hips. By little bending the neck backward and at the same time the chest rising towards the chin a slight inversion is formed that helps the air to fill the upper part of the lungs (clavicular region) more easily and the position supports long, deep and conscious breathing with the prolonged hold.

4. Half Lord of the Fishes Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana): It is a sitting twist of the spine. One lung will restrict the airflow while the opposite side of the chest will be opened. As soon as the twist is released, the blood flow to the lungs is increased and the process of stale air getting out and new oxygen getting in is hastened thus maximizing oxygen intake.

5. Extended Triangle Pose (Utthita Trikonasana): A standing sideways bend. Deep stretching all the way to the torso’s side pulls the intercostal muscles (located between the ribs) thus making ribcage expansion and mobility better. The end result is that with every inhalation racket of ribcage expansion directly contributes to overall vital capacity.

Even if only for a few minutes, daily practice of these five asanas will help you in getting a stronger and more enduring respiratory system so that you can enjoy deeper and more revitalizing breaths.

