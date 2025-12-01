LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly

Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly

Regular practice of chest-opening and lung-expanding yoga asanas like Cobra, Fish, Bridge, Spinal Twist, and Triangle improves diaphragm strength, ribcage mobility, and overall oxygen intake. These poses enhance breathing efficiency, stamina, and respiratory health even with just a few minutes daily.

5 Yoga Asanas to Naturally Boost Lung Capacity and Breath Strength (Pc: Freepik Representative)
5 Yoga Asanas to Naturally Boost Lung Capacity and Breath Strength (Pc: Freepik Representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 1, 2025 17:44:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly

Optimizing lung capacity is important for the general health and vitality. The world where air quality remains a significant problem, the practice of yoga as a daily routine can be a very powerful and natural method of lung fortification.

By integrating asanas (postures) practice with conscious pranayama (breathing techniques) the lungs and diaphragm greatly increase their flexibility allowing taking in more air and letting out more completely. 

This process of continuous improvement leads to the establishment of a larger area for the exchange of oxygen which consequently means increased energy and stamina. The secret of this enhanced breathing power is in the regular practicing of the poses that open up the chest and stretch the intercostal muscles.

Chest Openers and Diaphragm Strengthening

Some specific postures can completely counteract the hunched-up position which most people while sitting tend to take and thus, lung compression occurs. The spine is actively arched and the shoulder blades are drawn together resulting in the creation of space. These postures are the basis for lung function improvement.

1. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): Lying on your stomach you lift your chest up off the floor while engaging your back muscles. This position gives rise to the upper back, thereby the front part of the chest is opened up and deeper abdominal breathing is stimulated which in turn strengthens the diaphragm.

2. Fish Pose (Matsyasana): A back bend supported by the crown of the head resting on the floor while the chest is High. This among the yoga postures has the greatest effect on chest fullness and is usually recommended in yogic texts for breathing problems as it helps to open the upper lobes of the lungs.

Spinal Twists and Lateral Stretches for Full Capacity

The lungs’ full potential cannot be reached by simply opening up the front side of the body. Also, the exercise must be accompanied with standing positions that stretch the sides and push the stomach to the lungs’ ribs moving and the lungs being purified.

3. Supported Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): For this, the individual has to recline on the back and elevate the hips. By little bending the neck backward and at the same time the chest rising towards the chin a slight inversion is formed that helps the air to fill the upper part of the lungs (clavicular region) more easily and the position supports long, deep and conscious breathing with the prolonged hold.

4. Half Lord of the Fishes Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana): It is a sitting twist of the spine. One lung will restrict the airflow while the opposite side of the chest will be opened. As soon as the twist is released, the blood flow to the lungs is increased and the process of stale air getting out and new oxygen getting in is hastened thus maximizing oxygen intake.

5. Extended Triangle Pose (Utthita Trikonasana): A standing sideways bend. Deep stretching all the way to the torso’s side pulls the intercostal muscles (located between the ribs) thus making ribcage expansion and mobility better. The end result is that with every inhalation racket of ribcage expansion directly contributes to overall vital capacity.

Even if only for a few minutes, daily practice of these five asanas will help you in getting a stronger and more enduring respiratory system so that you can enjoy deeper and more revitalizing breaths.

Also Read: Here Are The 6 Essential Life Lessons Every Child Should Learn Before They Turn 9

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 5:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: breathing exerciseslung capacityYoga for lungs

RELATED News

10 Things Highly Intelligent People Avoid Doing In Public

Why High-Net-Worth Individuals in Japan Avoid Buying Homes and Opt to Rent

At 31, He Is India’s Youngest Billionaire From Chennai: Meet Aravind Srinivas, With A Net Worth Of Rs 21,190 Crore

7 Delhi Food Markets That Will Make Every Vegetarian And Non-Vegetarian Hungry For More

From Selling Bhujia For 2 Paisa per Kg To A Rs 90,000-Crore Empire: Meet The Man Behind Haldiram’s Success – Ganga Bishan Agarwal

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Launched All New Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, Check This Amazing AI Feature, Specification And Price

‘Our Greatest Fear Is…’: Imran Khan’s Sons Claim Authorities Hiding Something Irreversible About Ex-Pakistan PM

Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones

Centre Confirms GPS Spoofing At Major Indian Airports, Including Delhi IGI: What Is It And How Are Fake Signals Sent In The Skies? Explained

Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly

IPL 2026 Auction: Why Franchise Owners Keep Investing Despite Massive Team Costs?

Abhishek Sharma Net Worth: How Much Does Young Indian Cricketer Earn? Know All About His Salary, BCCI Contract, Endorsements, And Luxurious Lifestyle

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Mumbai Indians’ Costliest Players 2008–2025

5 Players RCB Should Target in the IPL 2026 Auction

Viral Video Leaked: Sofik SK, Kajal Kumari, Dhunu Juni And Sweet Zannat Private Clips Shake MMS World In 2025

Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly
Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly
Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly
Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly

QUICK LINKS