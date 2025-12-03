LIVE TV
Forbidden Pages To Fan Favorites: Check Out These 10 Banned Books That Later Became Bestsellers

Bestselling Books: Some of the world’s most beloved books didn’t begin their journey on bestseller shelves, they started on banned lists. Yet, instead of fading away, these titles grew stronger, proving that powerful stories cannot be silenced. Time and again, books once challenged for their themes, language or ideas have become global bestsellers, inspiring generations of readers.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 3, 2025 16:37:04 IST

Bestselling Books: Some of the world’s most beloved books didn’t begin their journey on bestseller shelves, they started on banned lists. Yet, instead of fading away, these titles grew stronger, proving that powerful stories cannot be silenced. Time and again, books once challenged for their themes, language or ideas have become global bestsellers, inspiring generations of readers.

The success of formerly banned books serves as a reminder of the power of storytelling. When readers have access to diverse voices and challenging perspectives, literature thrives.

These books prove that ideas cannot be contained, they will always find their way into the hands of people willing to listen, learn and reflect-

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee: Initially banned for its portrayal of racial injustice and use of offensive language.

The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger: Frequently challenged for its rebellious tone and themes of teenage angst.

1984 by George Orwell: A dystopian novel that faced bans for its political themes and criticism of totalitarianism.

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury: A novel about censorship itself that has been both a bestseller and a target of book bans.

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley: Another dystopian novel that was once banned for its themes of social control and sexuality.

The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank: A historical account that has been banned for its frank discussion of racism and the Holocaust, despite its importance as a historical document.

Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling: The popular series has been banned for its alleged promotion of witchcraft, though it has gone on to become one of the best-selling book series of all time.

The Giver by Lois Lowry: This young adult novel has been banned for its exploration of conformity and utopian themes.

The Naked Lunch by William S. Burroughs: This novel was banned for obscenity, but it is now considered a postmodern literary milestone.

The Prince by Niccolò Machiavelli: This political treatise was banned by the Catholic Church for its controversial advice, but it remained influential and is still read today.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 4:37 PM IST
