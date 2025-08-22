How Serena Williams Finally Shed 31 Pounds After Pregnancy With Ro? The Secret She Just Revealed

At 43, Serena Williams is nothing less than a powerhouse we’ve always known. But, she is now acing just in a different chapter of her life.

Serena Williams Gets Candid About Weight Loss Journey and Motherhood

These days, she’s not chasing Grand Slam titles but running after her two daughters, juggling meeting, and navigating the very real changes that come with motherhood.

In an exclusive with People magazine, Serena shared something she hasn’t really talked about publicly, but was clearly visible. She recently lost 31 pounds with the help of a GLP 1 weight loss medication.

“I couldn’t lose weight. I had tried everything,” she said, referring to her struggle after giving birth to her second daughter, Adira, last summer. “I was working out like I always do. I was eating healthy. Nothing was moving.”

Serena Williams turned to GLP 1 meds via Ro after postpartum weight struggles

It wasn’t about fitting into old jeans or bouncing back. It was about feeling like herself again. Like many women, especially after pregnancy, she found her body just wasn’t responding the way it used to.

So she turned to Ro, an online health platform, and started using a once-a-week medication prescribed by her doctor. She reaches this after a lot of research she did on her own end about the benefits and non benefits of the same.

GLP 1 helped, but Serena says self love and discipline did the rest

The results, she says, felt like a breakthrough. “The weight started coming off. My joints stopped aching. I had more energy,” she shared. But Serena’s clear, this wasn’t a miracle fix. She still works out regularly and fuels her body the way an athlete would.

The only difference is that she feels like herself again mentally more than physically, she feels good about herself. She didn’t just use the drug and led an unhealthy lifestyle, she had to retain the weight, a fit body and a healthy mind. She still works out, eats healthy and lives her life with charm and passion.

She also made a point to say she’s learning to speak kindly to herself. “I loved myself bigger. I love myself smaller. It’s all me,” she said.

