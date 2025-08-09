How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days

We all want to complete a book as soon as we purchase it, but it takes us some months or even years to complete that book. You pick it up, read a few pages, then life happens and you leave it again. Here are tips and tricks to finish any book in just 7 days, no more hustle or waiting months to complete it.

Pick the Right Book

Don’t pick the first option you see on the internet. Choose a book that really excites you, something you want to read eagerly. If you like the topic, you’ll find it easier to stick to your plan to read daily.

Break It Into Daily Goals

Make a goal to read a fixed number of pages daily. This will make the goal manageable. If your book has 280 pages, then divide the pages by 7 and the result will be 40 pages- your aim to read daily.

Minimise Distractions

Try to avoid the things that will distract you in your reading session. Silence your phone, and find a good and quiet spot so that no one can disturb you.

Use the Pomodoro Technique

It’s a time management method, read for 25-30 minutes break, and then give yourself a short break. It will keep you in focus.

Take Notes & Summarise

Try taking notes of interesting points or quotes that you like. It helps in improving retention and keeps you engaged while reading.

Make It Fun

Who says reading is boring? It can be fun by adding a few things like sipping your favorite cup of coffee while enjoying reading, or playing your favorite music in the background.

Reading books isn’t about skipping words, it’s about smart reading. Making these small changes consistently will help you complete your book in 7 days. Once you complete your first book using this plan, it will be easier to do it again for another book.