How to Make Creamy Mayonnaise at Home in Just 10 Minutes

In less than 10 minutes and with everyday pantry staples and a blender or food processor, you can make creamy homemade mayo. It will taste better and be better for you than any store-bought option because there is nothing better than fresh mayonnaise.

Ingredients:

For creamy mayo you will need the following:

1 large egg (cold straight from the fridge)

1 cup of light olive oil or avocado oil

2 tsp fresh lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard (or mustard powder)

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp ground white pepper (optional)

Easy Directions

Add the ingredients to a tall wide mouth jar or blender jug.

Grab your immersion blender (or high speed blender/food processor) and put it all the way into the jar.

Blend for 20-30 seconds, holding the blender at the bottom for at least the first 10 seconds to allow the emulsion to form at the base.

Once you see the mayonnaise emulsifying you can move the blender slightly up and down for one or two more seconds to mix the remaining ingredients.

Taste for saltiness and lemon, you may wish to add more salt or lemon juice after tasting.

Storage and Suggestions

You can transfer to a sealed container and store in your fridge for approximately 3-7 days.

You can add an extra egg yolk to make the mayonnaise even thicker, you can also add less lemon juice if you’d like a lighter mayonnaise.

You can add any/all herbs and/or garlic and/or chilli sauce for any special flavors!

Use only freshly squeezed lemon juice, do not use bought lemon juice.

When you make your own mayonnaise, you control the flavors and taste! Mayonnaise is delicious in sandwiches and salads, and as a dip!

Disclaimer: Raw egg consumption may carry health risks. Use fresh, pasteurized eggs to ensure safety. Results may vary depending on technique. This content is for educational purposes and not professional culinary advice.