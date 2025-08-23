LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Indian Passport Holders Can Now Visit These 59 Nations Visa Free: Check Full List

Indian Passport Holders Can Now Visit These 59 Nations Visa Free: Check Full List

India's passport strength has improved significantly in 2025, jumping to 77th place in the Henley Passport Index with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 countries. This in turn makes international travel easier for Indians. Visa-free countries include Malaysia, Mauritius, and Thailand, while Maldives and Qatar offer visas on arrival.

India's passport now allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 countries, boosting its global rank to 77th in the 2025 Henley Passport Index. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
India's passport now allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 countries, boosting its global rank to 77th in the 2025 Henley Passport Index. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 23, 2025 19:06:52 IST

In a good news for Indians, travel for Indian passport holders is becoming easier and more accessible, thanks to the increasing number of visa-free destinations.

The country’s passport has made significant progress this year — jumping eight spots to secure 77th place in the 2025 Henley Passport Index — meaning Indian passport holders can now travel to 59 countries without applying for a visa beforehand, including visa-free, visa-on-arrival, and Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) destinations. Here’s a list of countries based on respective categorisation. 

Travel experts say that even a small addition of two countries to India’s visa-free list suggests strategic diplomatic gains. 

Stressing that “access is earned”, Henley Passport Index inventor Dr. Christian H Kaelin recently explained, that it “must be maintained through active and strategic diplomacy.”

Visa-Free vs Visa-On-Arrival

Visa-Free: Indian passport holders can enter countries under this categorisation without prior visa applications, allowing hassle-free travel once entry conditions are met: valid passport, funds and(or) purpose of visit, among others. Countries like Malaysia, Mauritius, Thailand, and Bhutan fall in this category.

Visa-On-Arrival (VOA): Travellers can obtain the respective visa(s) upon their arrival at the destination by way of submitting documents and paying a fee. This applies to countries like Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Qatar.

Full List of 59 Countries Indian Passport Holders Can Visit Without a Pre-Approved Visa

Visa-Free Countries:

Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Iran, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Philippines, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, Vanuatu, and more.

Visa-On-Arrival Countries:

Bolivia, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and others.

Electronic Travel Authority (ETA):

Seychelles has been included as a visa-free destination on account of the East African country’s digital travel permit system.

While India rose to 77th with access to 59 countries, leading nations like Singapore topped the list with visa-free access to 193 destinations. Japan and South Korea followed suit quite closely with 190 travel destinations. Interestingly, traditional powerhouses like the US and the UK have slipped down the rankings due to their reportedly more restrictive visa policies.

“Nations that proactively negotiate visa waivers and nurture reciprocal agreements continue to rise, while the opposite applies to those less engaged,” Dr. Kaelin noted.

Tags: Indian passport 2025

RELATED News

How to Improve Public Speaking Skills? 7 Best Tips to Overcome Stage Fear
Dream Gateways: 10 Gorgeous Countries Indians Can Explore Freely Without The Hassle Of A Visa
Boiled Egg vs. Paneer: Which Has More Protein Per Cup?
Why Premium Chocolate Tastes So Much Better Than Regular Chocolate
Maharashtra’s Culinary Heritage: Traditional Dishes You Must Try Once

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Indian Passport Holders Can Now Visit These 59 Nations Visa Free: Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Passport Holders Can Now Visit These 59 Nations Visa Free: Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Passport Holders Can Now Visit These 59 Nations Visa Free: Check Full List
Indian Passport Holders Can Now Visit These 59 Nations Visa Free: Check Full List
Indian Passport Holders Can Now Visit These 59 Nations Visa Free: Check Full List
Indian Passport Holders Can Now Visit These 59 Nations Visa Free: Check Full List

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?