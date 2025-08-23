LIVE TV
Europe Welcomes New Schengen Member: Indians Can Now Access Golden Visa Opportunities- Here's How!

Europe Welcomes New Schengen Member: Indians Can Now Access Golden Visa Opportunities- Here’s How!

From January 2025, Bulgaria's Golden Visa allows Indians permanent residency in Europe, family inclusion, Schengen access, low taxes, and a pathway to citizenship after five years

Bulgaria Golden Visa: Residency, Schengen travel, and citizenship opportunities for Indians
Bulgaria Golden Visa: Residency, Schengen travel, and citizenship opportunities for Indians

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 23, 2025 19:41:04 IST

Bulgaria, which will join Schengen Area as the very latest member as of January 1, 2025, is presenting Indian citizens with an opportunity to have long-term grounds to be based in Europe. Bulgaria offers permanent residency to non-EU residents through its Golden Visa program, where Indians with a qualifying investment are entitled to such status. The drive does not only allow immediate residency but also lights the path to citizenship after five years.

Investment Requirements and Eligibility

In Bulgaria Golden Visa, the investor must deposit a minimum of 512, 000 Euros (about 4.5 crores) in the certified funds in Bulgaria. Qualifying investments spaces include Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which are highly diversified portfolios of investments that enable an investor to have access to a wider range of investments in a short and convenient manner.

The applicants must be over 18 years of age, a valid Indian passport, no criminal activities, and should also demonstrate income exceedingly more than the investment amount. The procedure normally lasts between 3 and 6 months.

Benefits of Bulgaria’s Golden Visa

Immediate Permanent Residency:

Unlike the temporary permits, those who are successful and their families are granted with permanent residency the moment it is approved.

Family Inclusion:

Inclusion of spouses, children, parents and even in-laws.

Access to Schengen Zone:

Travel on the basis of a visa-free regime is granted to holders to the entire Schengen Area, which includes 116 countries.

Tax incentives:

Bulgaria has also the lowest personal tax in the EU at 10% which means more financial advantages.

No Minimum Stay Requirement:

There is no minimum stay requirement, so the applicant is not required to stay in Bulgaria for any specific number of days per year, giving it flexibility of maintaining the tie to India.

