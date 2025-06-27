‘No Cap’, ‘Sus’, To ‘I’m Dead’: A To Z Of Gen Z Lingo, Here’s The Ultimate Gen Z Dictionary

Gen Z is the first generation to be born in the Digital Era, roughly between 1997 and 2012, and is the first true digital-native generation. Growing up with memes, TikTok, and emojis, they’ve created their internet-savvy language.
Gen Z lingo is witty, fast-evolving, and deeply tied to online culture, a unique blend of humor, irony, and identity.
Here’s your ultimate Gen Z dictionary, a complete A to Z guide to the slang
A – Ate, Aesthetic, Amped
Ate
Meaning: Slayed it. Did something flawlessly.
Example: “She ate the Presentation and left no crumbs.”
Aesthetic
Meaning: Visual Beauty, often in art and design.
Example: “Dude got an Aesthetic body.”
Amped
Meaning: To express excitement for something.
Example: “There’s a new episode out tonight – I’m so amped”
B – Bet, Bop, BFFR
Bet
Meaning: “Okay” or “I’m down.”
Example: “Let’s go to the beach at 7?”- “Bet.”
Bop
Meaning: A great song or beat.
Example: “This new track is a bop!”
BFFR
Meaning: Be f***ing for real. (Used when someone says something wild.)
Example: “You think that’s better than Beyoncé? BFFR.”
C – Cap / No Cap, Caught in 4K, CEO
Cap / No Cap
Meaning: Lie / No lie.
Example: “That story’s cap.” “No cap, it’s true!”
Caught in 4K
Meaning: Busted or exposed.
Example: “She said she wasn’t there, but we got her caught in 4K.”
CEO (of something)
Meaning: The best at something.
Example: “You’re the CEO of being late.”
D – Dead / I’m Dead, Delulu, Drip
Dead / I’m Dead
Meaning: Something Extremely Funny.
Example: “That roast? I’m dead 💀.”
Delulu
Meaning: Delusional — used jokingly.
Example: “She thinks her situationship is serious. She’s delulu.”
Drip
Meaning: Cool fashion or outfit.
Example: “Your outfit’s got mad drip today.”
E – Extra, Emo
Extra
Meaning: Dramatic or Excessive.
Example: “Bringing a ring light to class? So extra.”
Emo
Meaning: Moody or very expressive with emotion.
Example: “He’s in his emo era after that breakup.”
F – FYP, Flex, Facts
FYP
Meaning: “For You Page” — The Main Feed of TikTok.
Example: “Yeah, i saw that trend in my FYP.”
Flex
Meaning: To show off.
Example: “Showing off your muscles? Nice flex.”
Facts
Meaning: Used when you strongly agree with something.
Example: “Biryani with Ketchup is a Serious crime.” — “Facts.”
G – Gyatt, Ghost, Gas
Gyatt
Meaning: Slang reaction to someone’s figure — playful and exaggerated.
Example: “She walked by and bro said, ‘Gyatt!’”
Ghost
Meaning: To disappear suddenly or stop replying.
Example: “We were texting daily, and then she ghosted me.”
Gas
Meaning: Amazing or Fantastic.
Example: “That performance was straight gas.”
H – Hits Different, Highkey, Hypebeast
Hits Different
Meaning: More emotional or intense than it usually is.
Example: “Rainy days hit different after a breakup.”
Highkey
Meaning: Certainly or explicitly.
Example: “Highkey, I love that show.”
Hypebeast
Meaning: Someone who is fixated on the newest fashions or products.
Example: “He bought every Supreme drop. Total hypebeast.”
I – IYKYK, I’m Weak, In My Bag
IYKYK
Meaning: “If You Know, You Know.”
Example: “That late-night spot downtown? IYKYK.”
I’m Weak
Meaning: That’s absurd or hilarious?
Example: “He slipped on air. I’m weak!”
In My Bag
Meaning: Feeling emotional or focused on a hustle.
Example: “I’ve been in my bag working on this project.”
J – Juiced, Jit
Juiced
Meaning: Super excited.
Example: “I’m juiced for that festival!”
Jit
Meaning: A younger person (slang from Florida).
Example: “Back when I was a jit, things were different.”
K – Karen, Kinda Eat, Keep It 100
Karen
Meaning: An entitled or rude middle-aged woman.
Example: “She demanded a refund for no reason—classic Karen.”
Kinda Eat
Meaning: Did unexpectedly well.
Example: “He kinda ate that presentation.”
Keep It 100
Meaning: To be honest or real.
Example: “Just keep it 100 with me.”
L – L / W, Lit, Lowkey
L / W
Meaning: “L” = Loss. “W” = Win.
Example: “He fumbled the bag—major L.”
Lit
Meaning: enjoyable or thrilling.
Example: “Last night’s party was lit!”
Lowkey
Meaning: Subtly or covertly..
Example: “Lowkey, I miss summer already.”
M – Mid, Mood, Main Character
Mid
Meaning: Mediocre or underwhelming.
Example: “The sequel was just mid.”
Mood
Meaning: Relatable feeling.
Example: “Oversleeping till noon? Mood.”
Main Character
Meaning: Pretending to be the protagonist of your own tale..
Example: “Going to wear that outfit? Main character energy.”
N – No Chill, No Cap, NPC
No Chill
Meaning: intense or unable to restrain oneself.
Example: “He roasted everyone at lunch—no chill.”
No Cap
Meaning: No lie / for real.
Example: “She’s the best player on the team, no cap.”
NPC
Meaning: “Non-playable character.” Someone who seems robotic or unoriginal.
Example: “He said the same thing as everyone else—NPC vibes.”
O – Oof, On God, Outside
Oof
Meaning: Ouch / unfortunate/awkward.
Example: “You got rejected in front of everyone? Oof.”
On God
Meaning: Swearing something is true.
Example: “That exam was impossible, on God.”
Outside
Meaning: Being social or partying.
Example: “It’s summer. We outside!”
P – Periodt, Pushin P, Pookie
Periodt
Meaning: Final word. No debate.
Example: “Respect my boundaries. Periodt.”
Pushin P
Meaning: Keeping it real / positive.
Example: “You got that raise? That’s pushin P.”
Pookie
Meaning: A cute term for someone.
Example: “Hey, pookie! Wanna hang out?”
Q – Quiet Quitting, Quaking
Quiet Quitting
Meaning: completing the bare minimum of tasks at work..
Example: “He stopped answering emails after 6. Quiet quitting hard.”
Quaking
Meaning: Shocked or shook.
Example: “She dropped a diss track and I’m quaking.”
R – Rizz, Real One, Ratio
Rizz
Meaning: Charisma or flirting skill.
Example: “He’s got mad rizz at parties.”
Real One
Meaning: Loyal, Trustworthy, or a genuine person.
Example: “Thanks for helping out. You’re a real one.”
Ratio
Meaning: A post gets more replies than likes = bad take.
Example: “You just got ratio’d, bro.”
S – Sus, Slay, Situationship
Sus
Meaning: Suspicious or shady.
Example: “Why’s he acting so sus lately?”
Slay
Meaning: To look or do something amazing.
Example: “You slayed bro”
Situationship
Meaning: An unofficial romantic partnership.
Example: “We’re not dating, but we’re more than friends, we have a situationship feel.”
T – Tea, Thirst Trap, Touch Grass
Tea
Meaning: Gossip or juicy info.
Example: “Spill the tea about last night!”
Thirst Trap
Meaning: A post meant to attract attention.
Example: “That mirror selfie? Def a thirst trap.”
Touch Grass
Meaning: Go outside / log off / get real.
Example: “You’re arguing over candy rankings? Go touch grass.”
U – Unalive, Unbothered
Unalive
Meaning: Death-related euphemisms used in jest or in moderation.
Example: “This exercise made me feel unalive.”
Unbothered
Meaning: Not affected, chill.
Example: “She stayed unbothered through the drama.”
V – Vibe Check, Valid, Villain Era
Vibe Check
Meaning: To evaluate the attitude or mood of someone.
Example: “He walked in yelling. Instant vibe check fail.”
Valid
Meaning: Cool, real, or makes sense.
Example: “Your take on that show? Valid.”
Villain Era
Meaning: Putting yourself first unapologetically.
Example: “I stopped people-pleasing. I’m in my villain era.”
W – Woke, W, Wildin’
Woke
Meaning: Politically engaged or socially conscious (Can be said Sarcastically now).
Example: “He only shops sustainable brands—super woke.”
W
Meaning: A win.
Example: “You got free pizza? That’s a W.”
Wildin’
Meaning: Behaving strangely, Crazy.
Example: “You did that? Wildin’.”
X – XOXO, Xtra
XOXO
Meaning: Code for Hugs and kisses.
Example: “Will miss you! XOXO”
Xtra
Meaning: Alternate way to spell “extra.”
Example: “Why’d you bring fireworks? That’s so xtra.”
Y – Yeet, Yikes, Y’all
Yeet
Meaning: To throw forcefully / expression of excitement.
Example: “He yeeted himself onto the couch.”
Yikes
Meaning: To react in a way that is Cringe or Awkward.
Example: “She replied to the company email. Yikes.”
Y’all
Meaning: You all (still trendy and inclusive).
Example: “What are y’all doing after class?”
Z – Zillennial, Zoomies
Zillennial
Meaning: A person who was born between Gen Z and Millennial.
Example: “I remember VCRs and ChatGPT. I’m a Zillennial.”
Zoomies
Meaning: Sudden bursts of energy (often used for pets, now for people too).
Example: “I had coffee at 9 PM and now I’ve got the zoomies.”
So…There you have it, a full A to Z of Gen Z slang decoded. From “rizz” to “yeet” and everything in between, you’re officially equipped to understand (and maybe even drop) a few viral phrases of your own.
ALSO READ: Why Are Europe’s Youth Ditching The Screen? All About The Offline Club