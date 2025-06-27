‘No Cap’, ‘Sus’, To ‘I’m Dead’: A To Z Of Gen Z Lingo, Here’s The Ultimate Gen Z Dictionary

Gen Z is the first generation to be born in the Digital Era, roughly between 1997 and 2012, and is the first true digital-native generation. Growing up with memes, TikTok, and emojis, they’ve created their internet-savvy language.

Gen Z lingo is witty, fast-evolving, and deeply tied to online culture, a unique blend of humor, irony, and identity.

Here’s your ultimate Gen Z dictionary, a complete A to Z guide to the slang

A – Ate, Aesthetic, Amped

Ate

Meaning: Slayed it. Did something flawlessly.

Example: “She ate the Presentation and left no crumbs.”

Aesthetic

Meaning: Visual Beauty, often in art and design.

Example: “Dude got an Aesthetic body.”

Amped

Meaning: To express excitement for something.

Example: “There’s a new episode out tonight – I’m so amped”

B – Bet, Bop, BFFR

Bet

Meaning: “Okay” or “I’m down.”

Example: “Let’s go to the beach at 7?”- “Bet.”

Bop

Meaning: A great song or beat.

Example: “This new track is a bop!”

BFFR

Meaning: Be f***ing for real. (Used when someone says something wild.)

Example: “You think that’s better than Beyoncé? BFFR.”

C – Cap / No Cap, Caught in 4K, CEO

Cap / No Cap

Meaning: Lie / No lie.

Example: “That story’s cap.” “No cap, it’s true!”

Caught in 4K

Meaning: Busted or exposed.

Example: “She said she wasn’t there, but we got her caught in 4K.”

CEO (of something)

Meaning: The best at something.

Example: “You’re the CEO of being late.”

D – Dead / I’m Dead, Delulu, Drip

Dead / I’m Dead

Meaning: Something Extremely Funny.

Example: “That roast? I’m dead 💀.”

Delulu

Meaning: Delusional — used jokingly.

Example: “She thinks her situationship is serious. She’s delulu.”

Drip

Meaning: Cool fashion or outfit.

Example: “Your outfit’s got mad drip today.”

E – Extra, Emo

Extra

Meaning: Dramatic or Excessive.

Example: “Bringing a ring light to class? So extra.”

Emo

Meaning: Moody or very expressive with emotion.

Example: “He’s in his emo era after that breakup.”

F – FYP, Flex, Facts

FYP

Meaning: “For You Page” — The Main Feed of TikTok.

Example: “Yeah, i saw that trend in my FYP.”

Flex

Meaning: To show off.

Example: “Showing off your muscles? Nice flex.”

Facts

Meaning: Used when you strongly agree with something.

Example: “Biryani with Ketchup is a Serious crime.” — “Facts.”

G – Gyatt, Ghost, Gas

Gyatt

Meaning: Slang reaction to someone’s figure — playful and exaggerated.

Example: “She walked by and bro said, ‘Gyatt!’”

Ghost

Meaning: To disappear suddenly or stop replying.

Example: “We were texting daily, and then she ghosted me.”

Gas

Meaning: Amazing or Fantastic.

Example: “That performance was straight gas.”

H – Hits Different, Highkey, Hypebeast

Hits Different

Meaning: More emotional or intense than it usually is.

Example: “Rainy days hit different after a breakup.”

Highkey

Meaning: Certainly or explicitly.

Example: “Highkey, I love that show.”

Hypebeast

Meaning: Someone who is fixated on the newest fashions or products.

Example: “He bought every Supreme drop. Total hypebeast.”

I – IYKYK, I’m Weak, In My Bag

IYKYK

Meaning: “If You Know, You Know.”

Example: “That late-night spot downtown? IYKYK.”

I’m Weak

Meaning: That’s absurd or hilarious?

Example: “He slipped on air. I’m weak!”

In My Bag

Meaning: Feeling emotional or focused on a hustle.

Example: “I’ve been in my bag working on this project.”

J – Juiced, Jit

Juiced

Meaning: Super excited.

Example: “I’m juiced for that festival!”

Jit

Meaning: A younger person (slang from Florida).

Example: “Back when I was a jit, things were different.”

K – Karen, Kinda Eat, Keep It 100

Karen

Meaning: An entitled or rude middle-aged woman.

Example: “She demanded a refund for no reason—classic Karen.”

Kinda Eat

Meaning: Did unexpectedly well.

Example: “He kinda ate that presentation.”

Keep It 100

Meaning: To be honest or real.

Example: “Just keep it 100 with me.”

L – L / W, Lit, Lowkey

L / W

Meaning: “L” = Loss. “W” = Win.

Example: “He fumbled the bag—major L.”

Lit

Meaning: enjoyable or thrilling.

Example: “Last night’s party was lit!”

Lowkey

Meaning: Subtly or covertly..

Example: “Lowkey, I miss summer already.”

M – Mid, Mood, Main Character

Mid

Meaning: Mediocre or underwhelming.

Example: “The sequel was just mid.”

Mood

Meaning: Relatable feeling.

Example: “Oversleeping till noon? Mood.”

Main Character

Meaning: Pretending to be the protagonist of your own tale..

Example: “Going to wear that outfit? Main character energy.”

N – No Chill, No Cap, NPC

No Chill

Meaning: intense or unable to restrain oneself.

Example: “He roasted everyone at lunch—no chill.”

No Cap

Meaning: No lie / for real.

Example: “She’s the best player on the team, no cap.”

NPC

Meaning: “Non-playable character.” Someone who seems robotic or unoriginal.

Example: “He said the same thing as everyone else—NPC vibes.”

O – Oof, On God, Outside

Oof

Meaning: Ouch / unfortunate/awkward.

Example: “You got rejected in front of everyone? Oof.”

On God

Meaning: Swearing something is true.

Example: “That exam was impossible, on God.”

Outside

Meaning: Being social or partying.

Example: “It’s summer. We outside!”

P – Periodt, Pushin P, Pookie

Periodt

Meaning: Final word. No debate.

Example: “Respect my boundaries. Periodt.”

Pushin P

Meaning: Keeping it real / positive.

Example: “You got that raise? That’s pushin P.”

Pookie

Meaning: A cute term for someone.

Example: “Hey, pookie! Wanna hang out?”

Q – Quiet Quitting, Quaking

Quiet Quitting

Meaning: completing the bare minimum of tasks at work..

Example: “He stopped answering emails after 6. Quiet quitting hard.”

Quaking

Meaning: Shocked or shook.

Example: “She dropped a diss track and I’m quaking.”

R – Rizz, Real One, Ratio

Rizz

Meaning: Charisma or flirting skill.

Example: “He’s got mad rizz at parties.”

Real One

Meaning: Loyal, Trustworthy, or a genuine person.

Example: “Thanks for helping out. You’re a real one.”

Ratio

Meaning: A post gets more replies than likes = bad take.

Example: “You just got ratio’d, bro.”

S – Sus, Slay, Situationship

Sus

Meaning: Suspicious or shady.

Example: “Why’s he acting so sus lately?”

Slay

Meaning: To look or do something amazing.

Example: “You slayed bro”

Situationship

Meaning: An unofficial romantic partnership.

Example: “We’re not dating, but we’re more than friends, we have a situationship feel.”

T – Tea, Thirst Trap, Touch Grass

Tea

Meaning: Gossip or juicy info.

Example: “Spill the tea about last night!”

Thirst Trap

Meaning: A post meant to attract attention.

Example: “That mirror selfie? Def a thirst trap.”

Touch Grass

Meaning: Go outside / log off / get real.

Example: “You’re arguing over candy rankings? Go touch grass.”

U – Unalive, Unbothered

Unalive

Meaning: Death-related euphemisms used in jest or in moderation.

Example: “This exercise made me feel unalive.”

Unbothered

Meaning: Not affected, chill.

Example: “She stayed unbothered through the drama.”

V – Vibe Check, Valid, Villain Era

Vibe Check

Meaning: To evaluate the attitude or mood of someone.

Example: “He walked in yelling. Instant vibe check fail.”

Valid

Meaning: Cool, real, or makes sense.

Example: “Your take on that show? Valid.”

Villain Era

Meaning: Putting yourself first unapologetically.

Example: “I stopped people-pleasing. I’m in my villain era.”

W – Woke, W, Wildin’

Woke

Meaning: Politically engaged or socially conscious (Can be said Sarcastically now).

Example: “He only shops sustainable brands—super woke.”

W

Meaning: A win.

Example: “You got free pizza? That’s a W.”

Wildin’

Meaning: Behaving strangely, Crazy.

Example: “You did that? Wildin’.”

X – XOXO, Xtra

XOXO

Meaning: Code for Hugs and kisses.

Example: “Will miss you! XOXO”

Xtra

Meaning: Alternate way to spell “extra.”

Example: “Why’d you bring fireworks? That’s so xtra.”

Y – Yeet, Yikes, Y’all

Yeet

Meaning: To throw forcefully / expression of excitement.

Example: “He yeeted himself onto the couch.”

Yikes

Meaning: To react in a way that is Cringe or Awkward.

Example: “She replied to the company email. Yikes.”

Y’all

Meaning: You all (still trendy and inclusive).

Example: “What are y’all doing after class?”

Z – Zillennial, Zoomies

Zillennial

Meaning: A person who was born between Gen Z and Millennial.

Example: “I remember VCRs and ChatGPT. I’m a Zillennial.”

Zoomies

Meaning: Sudden bursts of energy (often used for pets, now for people too).

Example: “I had coffee at 9 PM and now I’ve got the zoomies.”

So…There you have it, a full A to Z of Gen Z slang decoded. From “rizz” to “yeet” and everything in between, you’re officially equipped to understand (and maybe even drop) a few viral phrases of your own.

