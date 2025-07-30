“One-Day Escapes for Women Who Do It All: 5 Staycations in India to Hit Refresh

“Take a break and fix your mood” is something most women hear on a daily basis, yet comes the duties and pressure to fulfill them which isn’t as easy as it’s being told. But then, there is work, from office pressure to taking care of the household.

But, something new has come into trend and is being taken up by many.

The staycation trend. Mostly close to home, on the beautiful properties curated. They don’t need a flight ticket or a journey that is hours long. Just a quick drive and some peppy music to lift up your mood, followed by a nice spa, some good food a calming swim, especially the sleep one deserves and what not

Here are five curated spots in India perfect for a one-day escape. Each offers not just a destination, but a mood shift.

1. The Neemrana Fort Palace – Neemrana, Rajasthan

Step into royalty. This 15th-century fort-turned-hotel lets you sip wine by the ramparts or float in a hilltop pool. A perfect mix of history and stillness.

2. RAAS Devigarh – Udaipur outskirts, Rajasthan

Ideal for solo travelers or girlfriends on a break. This boutique palace resort offers valley views, Ayurvedic massages, and silent morning walks.

3. The Tamara – Coorg, Karnataka

Nestled in a coffee estate, this eco-resort is all misty mornings, spa treatments, and birdcalls. You check in stressed, check out weightless.

4. Houseboat Stay – Vembanad Lake, Alleppey, Kerala

Board by noon, float till next morning. Local food, starlit skies, and absolute phone-free peace.

5. The Roseate – Samalkha, New Delhi

You don’t even need to leave the city. This luxury urban retreat feels worlds away with its serene architecture, meditation corners, and forest-style landscaping.

Take the break you deserve!

